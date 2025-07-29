HGTV Star David Bromstad And His Older Brother Dean Look Like Twins

David Bromstad has three older siblings, including an older brother named Dean Bromstad who totally looks like his twin. However, it's totally understandable if this fact passed you by, as Dean doesn't appear on social media and TV with David nearly as much as his older sisters, Dynelle Bromstad and Dyonne Bromstad. But it doesn't appear to be favoritism. The sisters just generally seem more eager to share the spotlight with their famous brother than Dean. It's the reason that the "My Lottery Dream Home" host has near-endless family photos featuring Dynelle and Dyonne across his social media, including this 2017 Facebook snapshot featuring them and their parents. "Best family ever!! So blessed to be with my family this week. Celebrating my sisters 50th! And of course Mothers Day!!" David captioned the post.

Of course, this is just one of several photos David has posted with his sisters. By the way, Dynelle and Dyonne have even worked professionally with David on one of his many HGTV projects, the same of which cannot be said for Dean, whom fans haven't seen very much of. In case you missed the iconic sibling moment, David gushed about the experience of them working with him on "My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza." Taking to Facebook, he wrote, "I don't think I've ever said this in my entire career, but I do believe this is the best thing I've ever been a part of." He continued, " Probably because I had the most amazing team and part of the team was my amazing sisters!!!! They are such a huge part of my life and what you saw last night is exactly how we are when we are together. We love on each other and respect each other so much for the gifts the God has given us."

Unfortunately, Dean didn't make any surprise appearances, but that doesn't mean that he and David don't share an equally close bond (or look just alike).