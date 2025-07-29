HGTV Star David Bromstad And His Older Brother Dean Look Like Twins
David Bromstad has three older siblings, including an older brother named Dean Bromstad who totally looks like his twin. However, it's totally understandable if this fact passed you by, as Dean doesn't appear on social media and TV with David nearly as much as his older sisters, Dynelle Bromstad and Dyonne Bromstad. But it doesn't appear to be favoritism. The sisters just generally seem more eager to share the spotlight with their famous brother than Dean. It's the reason that the "My Lottery Dream Home" host has near-endless family photos featuring Dynelle and Dyonne across his social media, including this 2017 Facebook snapshot featuring them and their parents. "Best family ever!! So blessed to be with my family this week. Celebrating my sisters 50th! And of course Mothers Day!!" David captioned the post.
Of course, this is just one of several photos David has posted with his sisters. By the way, Dynelle and Dyonne have even worked professionally with David on one of his many HGTV projects, the same of which cannot be said for Dean, whom fans haven't seen very much of. In case you missed the iconic sibling moment, David gushed about the experience of them working with him on "My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza." Taking to Facebook, he wrote, "I don't think I've ever said this in my entire career, but I do believe this is the best thing I've ever been a part of." He continued, " Probably because I had the most amazing team and part of the team was my amazing sisters!!!! They are such a huge part of my life and what you saw last night is exactly how we are when we are together. We love on each other and respect each other so much for the gifts the God has given us."
Unfortunately, Dean didn't make any surprise appearances, but that doesn't mean that he and David don't share an equally close bond (or look just alike).
David and Dean Bromstad share a clear resemblance
Even though David Bromstad had a tragic childhood, partially because of his sexual identity, it wasn't at the hands of his siblings, with whom he grew up incredibly close. This includes his older brother, Dean Bromstad, whom he's also shown social media love to over the years. For example, in a rare Facebook post dedicated solely to Dean, David thanked him for supplying him with a sweet, healthy treat during a visit. "Omgoodness gracious I just had the best sweet corn I've ever had in my entire life!!!" David captioned a collage of him and Dean eating corn. "And let me tell u I have eaten a lot of sweet corn in my Minnesota corn fed life, courtesy of my fantastic brother Dean Bromstad! Fun times!" Yum!
As you can see from a different photo of David and Dean celebrating Christmas with their whole family (above), the resemblance is uncanny. While the strange rumor that Dean is secretly David's twin is clearly untrue, it's undeniable that they share familial DNA. In addition to having the same long, angular faces, David and Dean also have a nearly identical eye shape. They also share eerily similar smiles. And while Dean's more advanced age has washed much of the pigment out of his hair, while David's locks remain dark brown, even the way they style their hair screams brothers.
Of course, there are a few key differences, like Dean's conventional style of dress against David's very colorful wardrobe and tattoo-laden body. But hey, they're brothers, not clones! Besides, the world is only big enough for one David Bromstad.