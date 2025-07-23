Kristi Noem's Bitter Feud With CNN Is Totally One-Sided

ICYMI, Kristi Noem is not a CNN fan. The Secretary of Homeland Security has said so on a number of occasions. However, other than the odd statement that it wouldn't retract the reports that upset her, CNN has all but ignored Noem's scathing jabs. Awks!

We'll start with Noem's response to CNN's report on the ICEBlock app. As a brief overview, CNN ran a story in June 2025 on the app, which let people report if they saw ICE agents. Noem responded to the piece several days later while on a walkabout with Donald Trump at Alligator Alcatraz. "We're working with the Department of Justice to see if we can prosecute them for that, because what they're doing is actively encouraging people to avoid law enforcement activities, operations, and we're going to actually go after them and prosecute them with the partnership of Pam [Bondi] if we can, because what they're doing, we believe, is illegal" (via The White House). Homeland Security's official X account re-shared the video, along with a not-so-subtle warning. Referring to CNN as "FAKE NEWS" (original caps), @DHSgov wrote, "@Sec_Noem has been clear: if you obstruct or assault our law enforcement, we will hunt you down and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." No word on whether Noem would arrive for said hunting down in her SWAT Barbie getup, like the time she attended an ICE raid, extensions and makeup and all.

As for CNN, its response was fairly unbothered. Taking to X, the organization clarified, "[ICEBlock] is an app that is publicly available to any iPhone user who wants to download it. There is nothing illegal about reporting the existence of this or any other app, nor does reporting constitute promotion or other endorsement of the app by CNN." Oop.