Aubrey O'Day Knew Potential Diddy Testimony Wouldn't Move The Needle For One Major Reason
Aubrey O'Day was one celebrity who spoke out about Diddy long before the government charged him with, among other things, sex trafficking and racketeering, but her reason for not taking the stand during his federal trial makes sense. One-fifth of the Diddy-founded group, Danity Kane, O'Day has long lambasted the producer in the press about his alleged unfair business practices. When Diddy's home got raided at the start of his legal downfall, O'Day didn't bite her tongue then, either. The Danity Kane alum was also quite vocal in her support of Diddy's ex-girlfriend and fellow artist, Cassie Ventura, whose explosive civil suit against him eventually led to a separate criminal investigation. However, O'Day announced in May 2025 that she wouldn't be acting as a witness during the trial.
During an episode of "Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O'Day, Covering the Diddy Trial," O'Day explained that, despite rumors of her involvement, she would not be one of the witnesses who'd take the stand. "No, I'm not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of," said O'Day. "I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying," she continued, adding that she did have correspondence with the Department of Homeland Security. However, it never amounted to a subpoena. In the wake of Diddy's trial concluding, O'Day has revealed why she never took the witness stand.
Aubrey O'Day says she wasn't asked to take the witness stand
Fans were shocked to learn that Aubrey O'Day wouldn't be testifying for the prosecution in Diddy's sex trafficking trial. In a July 2025 interview with E! News, Aubrey O'Day explained that she didn't take the witness stand because she didn't have direct knowledge of the incidents the rapper had been arrested for. "I don't wish for things like testifying in a federal trial — those aren't things I wish for," O'Day shared while speaking with the publication. "I wish for inner peace and a really good boba tea. I don't wish to sit on the stand in federal trials." She continued, "This wouldn't be a situation in which I'm meant to speak in because these are specific crimes."
Despite her lack of direct involvement, O'Day expressed her feelings after Diddy ended up beating three out of his five federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, leaving him guilty of only two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Needless to say, she wasn't happy. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, "I'm still unpacking the magnitude of it all. The cultural weight of this decision is immeasurable" (via Page Six). "It is heartbreaking to witness how many lives have been impacted by their experiences with Sean Combs — only for those stories to fall short in the eyes of a jury," she added.
It's safe to say that O'Day still probably can't stand Sean "Diddy" Combs.