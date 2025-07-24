Aubrey O'Day Knew Potential Diddy Testimony Wouldn't Move The Needle For One Major Reason

Aubrey O'Day was one celebrity who spoke out about Diddy long before the government charged him with, among other things, sex trafficking and racketeering, but her reason for not taking the stand during his federal trial makes sense. One-fifth of the Diddy-founded group, Danity Kane, O'Day has long lambasted the producer in the press about his alleged unfair business practices. When Diddy's home got raided at the start of his legal downfall, O'Day didn't bite her tongue then, either. The Danity Kane alum was also quite vocal in her support of Diddy's ex-girlfriend and fellow artist, Cassie Ventura, whose explosive civil suit against him eventually led to a separate criminal investigation. However, O'Day announced in May 2025 that she wouldn't be acting as a witness during the trial.

During an episode of "Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O'Day, Covering the Diddy Trial," O'Day explained that, despite rumors of her involvement, she would not be one of the witnesses who'd take the stand. "No, I'm not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of," said O'Day. "I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying," she continued, adding that she did have correspondence with the Department of Homeland Security. However, it never amounted to a subpoena. In the wake of Diddy's trial concluding, O'Day has revealed why she never took the witness stand.