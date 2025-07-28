Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Bill Stevenson Has Wounded Her Ego More Than Once

Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, has been a thorn in her side in the years since their divorce. Stevenson, to whom Jill was married before former President Joe Biden, has alluded to Jill having a shady side in the media. In June 2024, Stevenson took Jill to task for not discouraging Joe to bow out of the presidential election after his infamously bad debate against opponent and eventual foil Donald Trump. "The Dr. Jill Biden who I've seen on TV in the last five years is not the same person I married or that I recognize in any way," Stevenson told the New York Post. "She's matriculated into a completely different woman." He continued, "I just don't understand why she is so adamant about defending him and keeping him in the race since it appears that he's struggling. It appears that he's struggling with everybody these days."

Of course, this isn't the only unflattering thing Stevenson has said about Jill. Stevenson, who has a bit of a sketchy history himself, claimed Jill and Joe's relationship started off on unseemly terms. Namely, he claims they had an affair while he and Jill were still married. "I don't want to hurt anyone," Stevenson shared with the Daily Mail. "But facts are facts and what happened, happened." He continued, "I know exactly when it was. Bruce Springsteen was going to play at The Stone Balloon and I had to go to Northern New Jersey to pay him in advance. I asked Jill to go with me and she said no — she had things to do, she had to look after Joe's kids, Beau and Hunter. It was kind of a big deal to go meet Springsteen. I had no idea she and Joe were that kind of friendly." Stevenson also alleged that Jill's friend claimed she and Joe were "getting a little too close."

Unsurprisingly, Jill has responded to the affair rumors about her and Joe.