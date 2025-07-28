Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Bill Stevenson Has Wounded Her Ego More Than Once
Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, has been a thorn in her side in the years since their divorce. Stevenson, to whom Jill was married before former President Joe Biden, has alluded to Jill having a shady side in the media. In June 2024, Stevenson took Jill to task for not discouraging Joe to bow out of the presidential election after his infamously bad debate against opponent and eventual foil Donald Trump. "The Dr. Jill Biden who I've seen on TV in the last five years is not the same person I married or that I recognize in any way," Stevenson told the New York Post. "She's matriculated into a completely different woman." He continued, "I just don't understand why she is so adamant about defending him and keeping him in the race since it appears that he's struggling. It appears that he's struggling with everybody these days."
Of course, this isn't the only unflattering thing Stevenson has said about Jill. Stevenson, who has a bit of a sketchy history himself, claimed Jill and Joe's relationship started off on unseemly terms. Namely, he claims they had an affair while he and Jill were still married. "I don't want to hurt anyone," Stevenson shared with the Daily Mail. "But facts are facts and what happened, happened." He continued, "I know exactly when it was. Bruce Springsteen was going to play at The Stone Balloon and I had to go to Northern New Jersey to pay him in advance. I asked Jill to go with me and she said no — she had things to do, she had to look after Joe's kids, Beau and Hunter. It was kind of a big deal to go meet Springsteen. I had no idea she and Joe were that kind of friendly." Stevenson also alleged that Jill's friend claimed she and Joe were "getting a little too close."
Unsurprisingly, Jill has responded to the affair rumors about her and Joe.
Jill Biden denies Joe Biden affair rumors
Bill Stevenson has shared several variations of Jill Biden's alleged affair story with Joe Biden, including one that claimed he forced Jill to move out of their home after learning Joe, who was a mutual friend, had been seen driving Jill's car with her in it. However, Jill's representatives told Inside Edition that her ex-husband was lying. "These claims are fictitious, seemingly to sell and promote a book," they said in a statement. "The relationship of Joe and Jill Biden is well documented. Jill Biden separated from her first husband irreconcilably in the fall of 1974 and moved out of their marital home. Joe and Jill Biden had their first date in March of 1975, and they married in June of 1977."
Despite Stevenson's endless commentary about Jill and Joe through the years, Jill hasn't said much more than that about her ex-husband. But that hasn't stopped him from continuing to share more rumors about Jill. In July 2024, Stevenson sat down with Newsmax and accused Jill of trying to cheat him out of money during their own divorce. "In my divorce trial, 1976, I walked into court. We tried to make a deal, we offered her up to a million dollars. She dumped her lawyers, hired Joe Biden's former law partner, and I am telling you for three days was a person that I truly did not recognize." He continued, "She was bitter ... she was nasty, and she said things in the court that were crazy. She was accusing me of stealing millions of dollars from my own business over five years." Ultimately, according to Stevenson, Jill was awarded $1.5 million, which was reportedly much less than she wanted. "It was a big celebration for me. I was shocked."