Britney Spears' Son Jayden Federline's Height Transformation Is Head-Turning

Britney Spears' sons, Jayden Federline and Sean Preston Federline, are all grown up and the spitting image of their mother, but Jayden's height transformation is truly remarkable.

Although Spears' estrangement from the sons she had during her marriage to Kevin Federline has been well documented, the beloved pop star has periodically reunited with her kids over the years. It appears that her relationship with Jayden has mended considerably more than her relationship with Sean Preston in the years since Spears lost custody of her children during the '00s. According to Page Six, Jayden made the first move in reconciling with his mother. "Jayden texted Britney to say he was back home," shared a source in November 2024. "She was very happy to hear from and see him." A second source added, "Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction."

With their reunion has come periodic updates about their mother-son adventures. For example, Spears took to Instagram on June 17, 2025, to post an adorable selfie of herself and Jayden that really emphasized how much Jayden has grown. As you can see above, Jayden looks several inches taller than his famous mother, who stands at around 5-foot-4. Then again, Jayden's height isn't surprising, given that Kevin is 6 feet tall.