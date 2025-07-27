Tragic Details About CNN Anchor Abby Phillip

Abby Phillip is the host of her own CNN show, and she's made no secret of the fact that she loves being a mom and wife as well. Even so, the CNN star has also weathered some tougher times over the years — and she certainly hasn't shied away from talking about them (especially when she's felt that speaking out could bring about change).

We'll start with Phillip's experiences during pregnancy. As some will know, she became a first-time mom in 2021. A little over two years later, she opened up about the experience in her documentary, "Homebirth Journey: Saving Black Moms," as well as in a CNN op-ed. In both platforms, Phillip explained that she'd had a lot of concerns as an expectant mother — not least because she'd fallen pregnant in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was a scary time to be pregnant, or anywhere near a hospital. Layered on top of all that was my fear that I would not make it out of childbirth alive. I had somehow come to view childbirth, something as old as humankind, as a life-threatening event," she wrote. Phillip added that just thinking of herself being in the hospital and not being listened to by medical professionals was enough to make her anxiety skyrocket at the time.

Though Phillip added in her CNN op-ed that she wasn't sure what the final straw had been, she noted that a big part of it came from "statistics that I was all too familiar with as a journalist: Black women are 2 to 3 times more likely to die in childbirth than White women in America, regardless of socioeconomic status." Likewise, in "Homebirth Journey: Saving Black Moms," Phillip noted of her concerns while pregnant, "I knew the Black maternal mortality statistics."