Trump's Quotes On Death Are The Opposite Of His Tough Guy Persona

Donald Trump is known for putting on a tough-guy persona, but his past comments about death suggest he's very aware of his own mortality. As you may recall, Trump survived an assassination attempt in July 2024, months before the presidential election. The shooting occurred during one of Trump's rallies in Butler, Pennsylvania. The then-presidential candidate was addressing a crowd of his supporters when the gunman, Michael Thomas Crooks, used his assault rifle to fire off eight rounds at the stage. Although at least one bullet grazed Trump's ear, he was not fatally wounded.

Days later, while wearing an ear patch many of his supporters would go on to don in support, Trump reflected on the event while accepting the Republican nomination at the Republican National Convention, describing how the crowd around him had his back and didn't flee once the bullets started ringing out. "They just, this beautiful crowd, they didn't want to leave me. They knew I was in trouble," said Trump (via AP News). "They didn't want to leave me. And you can see that love written all over their faces. True..." He continued, "I'm not supposed to be here tonight. Not supposed to be here. Thank you. But I'm not. And I'll tell you, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God."