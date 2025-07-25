Trump's Quotes On Death Are The Opposite Of His Tough Guy Persona
Donald Trump is known for putting on a tough-guy persona, but his past comments about death suggest he's very aware of his own mortality. As you may recall, Trump survived an assassination attempt in July 2024, months before the presidential election. The shooting occurred during one of Trump's rallies in Butler, Pennsylvania. The then-presidential candidate was addressing a crowd of his supporters when the gunman, Michael Thomas Crooks, used his assault rifle to fire off eight rounds at the stage. Although at least one bullet grazed Trump's ear, he was not fatally wounded.
Days later, while wearing an ear patch many of his supporters would go on to don in support, Trump reflected on the event while accepting the Republican nomination at the Republican National Convention, describing how the crowd around him had his back and didn't flee once the bullets started ringing out. "They just, this beautiful crowd, they didn't want to leave me. They knew I was in trouble," said Trump (via AP News). "They didn't want to leave me. And you can see that love written all over their faces. True..." He continued, "I'm not supposed to be here tonight. Not supposed to be here. Thank you. But I'm not. And I'll tell you, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God."
Donald Trump thought he might die from COVID
Donald Trump's assassination attempt isn't the first event that had him contemplating his own mortality. Trump made headlines in July 2025 when he revealed a surprising health diagnosis (chronic venous insufficiency), but that was far from the first time he's publicly navigated an illness. Back in 2021, Trump had COVID-19. According to the New York Times, his condition was far more severe than his team of doctors let on. The outlet reported that Trump struggled with his oxygen levels repeatedly dipping, impeding his ability to breathe. For a time, those around him also thought that a ventilator might be his only hope, though he made a full recovery.
Although Trump's inner circle put on a brave face in public, he was reportedly worried about whether he'd survive behind the scenes. "I could be one of the diers," mused Trump during a conversation with someone from his inner circle (via NY Mag). Despite that, Trump apparently didn't want anyone to see him traveling to Walter Reed Hospital, where he was to receive medical treatment. "I don't need to go," said Trump. "I'm fine. I'm fine. We have everything we need here." Eventually, Trump, at the urging of his inner circle, did seek out medical attention, but it didn't exactly erase his nerves. "This thing could go either way," he said. "It's tricky. They told me it's tricky. You can tell it can go either way."