JD Vance Is Stuck With A Savage Nickname After His Cringe Disneyland Jog

No, that wasn't a scene from "Modern Family" that didn't make it into the show's Disneyland episode. The clip of a man running after his child at the theme park was none other than the vice president, and yes, JD Vance has since been dubbed "JD Prance" by social media users.

Record scratch, freeze frame, because you're probably wondering how we got here. ICYMI, JD, Usha Vance, and their rarely-seen children headed to Disneyland in mid-July 2025. Suffice it to say, the family didn't exactly slip under the radar, and in addition to protests outside, a number of social media users filmed the second family inside the park, too. That said, one video reigned supreme, because when JD ran after one of his kids, he was giving major Cameron Tucker energy. You know, from the aforementioned "Modern Family" episode, which featured a montage of Tucker chasing after his and Mitchell Pritchett's daughter, Lily Tucker-Pritchett. Naturally, not everyone was thrilled with the comparisons. "How dare you disrespect such a great amazing man ... CAM IS ONE OF THE BEST DAMN THINGS ABOUT MODERN FAMILY!" one Instagram user wrote. "Don't you DARE insult Cam like that. He is a TREASURE!!" quipped another.

"Modern Family" references aside, countless social media users took to the web to poke fun at JD's not-especially-alpha-male running style, given his own obsession with masculinity. "This is the 'alpha male' MAGA keeps telling us about? Really?" joked Harry Sisson on X, formerly known as Twitter. Others still poked fun at the never-ending rumors that JD wears eyeliner. "Is there an eyeliner sale?" they wrote. Suffice it to say, at least for JD's detractors, the video was the gift that just kept on giving.