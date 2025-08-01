The Tragedy Of Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Is Just Sad

Britney Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, has had a pretty tragic love life. In 2004, Alexander, who grew up with the beloved pop star, cemented himself into Spears' dating history when they married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel after a particularly eventful night. "It was just crazy, man," Alexander shared with Access Hollywood (via BBC). "We were just looking at each other and said, 'Let's do something wild, crazy. Let's go get married, just for the hell of it.'" Unfortunately, he only got to be married to Spears for a couple of days, as their marriage was annulled 55 hours later at the urging of her team.

At the time, Spears' lawyer claimed that Alexander was supportive of the annulment. "Jason agreed to this completely," he shared with BBC. "They've made a wise decision. I know they care about each other. They are friends." Alexander was also quoted as calling their marriage a "mistake" that had to be corrected. However, Spears' short-lived husband had changed his tune by 2012 when speaking with ABC News. During a candid interview, Alexander, who claimed he was in love with Spears, expressed disappointment over the frantic way her team and family had the marriage dissolved. "They didn't want to hear anything ... and [Spears] came back, and it ended," Alexander revealed.

Alexander also expressed regret over being a "nice guy" and not pushing back against the annulment. "If you are going to really get involved into a relationship with a celebrity and you are just an average Joe, make sure you are thinking business!" he said. Unfortunately, that wouldn't be the only thing he would come to regret.