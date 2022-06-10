Britney Spears' Ex Hit With Serious Charges After Scary Wedding Incident
It looked like Britney Spears' ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, was supporting the "Circus" singer when he attended a Free Britney protest in 2020. "I wanna see Britney get what she rightly deserves, and from personal conversations, she doesn't want to be under the conservatorship obviously and it's affecting her life still to this day in a negative way," Alexander told Us Weekly at the time. However, Spears' childhood pal engaged in some truly "Toxic" behavior when he showed up at a different event unannounced: Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding.
While filming an Instagram Live, Alexander wandered around the property in Los Angeles where the couple's June 9 wedding took place. In some of the video footage, which was later circulated on Twitter, he enters a building and asks someone, "Hey, where's Britney at?" Alexander is told to leave and accosted by a person who appears to have a gun. Other footage shows Alexander making his way inside the tent where Spears and Asghari tied the knot, saying to his viewers, "So here's the inside scoop, guys, at the bulls**t wedding." He was eventually restrained by security, and the police were contacted, per TMZ.
Before he crashed Spears' big day, Alexander had been in trouble with the law before. In August 2021, Radar reported he had been arrested for a security violation at the Nashville airport, and according to TMZ, he pled guilty to stalking a woman in January 2022. Now, his rap sheet has gotten a lot longer.
How Britney Spears' reportedly felt about Jason Alexander's wedding crashing
According to TMZ, Jason Alexander paid dearly for his attempt to crash his ex's wedding. He was charged with vandalism, trespassing, and two counts of battery. On top of that, there was a warrant for his arrest in a different county, which was related to a larceny charge. Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears' attorney, also had a warning for Alexander. "I am personally working with the sheriff's department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said.
When he appeared on the "Toxic: The Britney Spears Story" podcast in July 2021, Alexander revealed that he didn't want his short-lived marriage to Spears to end in 2004. He claimed that he only agreed to sign annulment papers because Spears' family promised him that he and the pop star would get another wedding in the future. "If we felt the same way in six months, they would give us a proper marriage," he said.
That second wedding never materialized, and Spears was reportedly upset about Alexander's actions at her third wedding almost two decades later. "Britney expressed she's a bit shaken up after the incident that happened," a source told E! News. But Spears has proven that she's resilient, and she didn't let the incident prevent her from having a great time dancing the night away with her famous guests, who included Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Madonna, per People.