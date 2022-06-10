Britney Spears' Ex Hit With Serious Charges After Scary Wedding Incident

It looked like Britney Spears' ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, was supporting the "Circus" singer when he attended a Free Britney protest in 2020. "I wanna see Britney get what she rightly deserves, and from personal conversations, she doesn't want to be under the conservatorship obviously and it's affecting her life still to this day in a negative way," Alexander told Us Weekly at the time. However, Spears' childhood pal engaged in some truly "Toxic" behavior when he showed up at a different event unannounced: Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding.

While filming an Instagram Live, Alexander wandered around the property in Los Angeles where the couple's June 9 wedding took place. In some of the video footage, which was later circulated on Twitter, he enters a building and asks someone, "Hey, where's Britney at?" Alexander is told to leave and accosted by a person who appears to have a gun. Other footage shows Alexander making his way inside the tent where Spears and Asghari tied the knot, saying to his viewers, "So here's the inside scoop, guys, at the bulls**t wedding." He was eventually restrained by security, and the police were contacted, per TMZ.

Before he crashed Spears' big day, Alexander had been in trouble with the law before. In August 2021, Radar reported he had been arrested for a security violation at the Nashville airport, and according to TMZ, he pled guilty to stalking a woman in January 2022. Now, his rap sheet has gotten a lot longer.