HGTV's Erin Napier Accidentally Made The Ben Divorce Rumors Blow Up More
Erin Napier made a point to address some of the rumors encircling her and her husband, Ben Napier, but she may have just added fuel to the fire. Erin, who co-hosts HGTV's "Home Town" with Ben, took to her Instagram stories in July 2025 to shut down the speculation that their marriage was on its last legs. "Can't believe I even have to say this but NO, the click bait articles that we are splitting up are not real, y'all," Erin posted (via Us Weekly). "They are AI generated in India or something and don't even make any kind of sense. Y'all are smarter than this." She continued, "And please don't ask about it in front of our babies. They don't understand what 'online fake news' means and it's upsetting."
Erin's denial emboldened those fans spreading the rumors about the state of the Napiers' marriage, which has had its strange moments. But it doesn't seem like the "Home Town" stars are letting that stop them from living their lives or being candid about the not-so-great aspects of their union. For example, Erin admitted to Us Weekly in March 2025 that she has a bit of a jealous streak. During the interview, Erin spoke about a time her spidey senses went off after a beautiful woman she likened to a supermodel inquired about working with the pair. "I just wanted to let [Ben] know how creative my mind is," said Erin. However, she realized she was being irrational. "Before she even called, she was like, 'This is silly. Why am I thinking this?'" added Ben.
Erin and Ben Napier are prioritizing their family
Erin Napier and Ben Napier often field comments about their future with HGTV, which re-signed them on for a multi-year deal in January 2025. But that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about how much longer they may decide to keep their show, "Home Town," going. Fortunately, it seems as if Erin and Ben are committed to their HGTV show — but only while they can juggle it and their family. "HGTV has been extremely good to us and our family. Somebody asked me recently, 'How much longer are you going to do this?' We'll do it until they don't want us to, I guess," Ben shared with TV Insider in March 2025. Erin chimed in, adding, "Do it till it don't as we say." She continued, "But our family is our first priority. If there is ever a point it feels like it might be affecting our family in a negative way, we walk away."
When speaking with Us Weekly, Erin also revealed that she chooses to overlook some of the things that bothered her about Ben earlier in their marriage for the sake of peace. "[Early on], if Ben ever did anything that was irking me — like leaving cabinet doors open — I would say something," admitted the HGTV star. "But at this stage of our mature marriage, instead of feeling angry when I see something like him leaving his coffee cups everywhere, I immediately think of all the wonderful things he's done for me and our girls today." She continued, " And I take his mug and put it in the sink, and I don't complain."
Basically, it doesn't sound like they'll join the HGTV stars whose marriages ended in divorce.