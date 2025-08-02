HGTV's Erin Napier Accidentally Made The Ben Divorce Rumors Blow Up More

Erin Napier and Ben Napier often field comments about their future with HGTV, which re-signed them on for a multi-year deal in January 2025. But that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about how much longer they may decide to keep their show, "Home Town," going. Fortunately, it seems as if Erin and Ben are committed to their HGTV show — but only while they can juggle it and their family. "HGTV has been extremely good to us and our family. Somebody asked me recently, 'How much longer are you going to do this?' We'll do it until they don't want us to, I guess," Ben shared with TV Insider in March 2025. Erin chimed in, adding, "Do it till it don't as we say." She continued, "But our family is our first priority. If there is ever a point it feels like it might be affecting our family in a negative way, we walk away."

When speaking with Us Weekly, Erin also revealed that she chooses to overlook some of the things that bothered her about Ben earlier in their marriage for the sake of peace. "[Early on], if Ben ever did anything that was irking me — like leaving cabinet doors open — I would say something," admitted the HGTV star. "But at this stage of our mature marriage, instead of feeling angry when I see something like him leaving his coffee cups everywhere, I immediately think of all the wonderful things he's done for me and our girls today." She continued, " And I take his mug and put it in the sink, and I don't complain."

Basically, it doesn't sound like they'll join the HGTV stars whose marriages ended in divorce.