Scandalous Rumors About Michelle Obama We Can't Ignore

Like others who have occupied the White House, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have been rocked by many a scandal. However, not everything that has been said about them is true. While the Obamas have faced rumors as a couple, many of them have centered specifically on the former first lady. The far-right in particular seems to have a bone to pick with her. That's unsurprising, considering that Michelle is among the most popular female figures in America and a possible threat to the opposition.

Michelle has maintained her popularity even amid plummeting admiration for political figures. It is no small feat. But being beloved might make successful people, particularly women, more susceptible to rumors. As a consequence, Michelle has had every aspect of her personal life dissected and criticized. From her marriage to Barack to the price of her clothes, her gender, career choices, and political intentions, social media always has something to say about her.

She has addressed divorce rumors more than once and reflected on the rumors that engulfed her daughters. For instance, she opened up about the drama that Malia Obama and Sasha Obama's smoking caused. "Every weekend was a nightmare, because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn't wind up on Page Six," she said on "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" in April 2025. Though she hasn't addressed some of the more outrageous rumors, Michelle has stood up more often for herself and her family since leaving the White House.