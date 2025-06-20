Sasha & Malia Obama's Smoking Habit Caused Quite The Family Drama

Adolescence is hard regardless of circumstance, but going through it with Secret Service agents and paparazzi shadowing you poses different challenges. Malia and Sasha Obama transformed from cute little girls into adult women in a spotlight they didn't seek. The Obama sisters' lives growing up with famous parents were no walk in the park, as they had little control over their own narratives. But the journey was hard for Michelle and Barack Obama, too.

Malia and Sasha's smoking in public drew a lot of negative attention to the then-president and first lady. In 2017, Malia made headlines for *gasp* kissing a boy and smoking a cigarette during a Harvard-Yale football game. That wasn't the only time. In 2023, she was also in the news for having a smoke during an outing in Los Angeles. Sasha also picked up the habit along the way, being caught smoking on several occasions. Just weeks before Malia's so-called scandal, her younger sister was also photographed puffing on a cig after leaving an L.A. spa.

The situation was particularly tricky for Barack to handle, considering Malia and Sasha likely picked up the bad habit from their dad. He finally quit cigarettes a year into his first term. "He's always wanted to stop," Michelle told reporters at a White House event, explaining that he wanted to set a good example for their daughters (via The Guardian). It might not have worked, but Michelle and Barack still tried hard to protect their girls' rights to make mistakes without being vilified in the media.

