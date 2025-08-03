The Rise And Fall Of HGTV's Carter Oosterhouse

Carter Oosterhouse obviously believes in the concept of giving things back. Since becoming one of America's most famous carpenters, the HGTV favorite has put his name to several charitable endeavors which allow him to utilize his DIY skills. For example, he's worked with Habitat for Humanity, an international initiative that aims to build homes for the needy through the goodwill of volunteers.

In 2010, Oosterhouse founded his very own eponymous organization designed to boost the number of playgrounds and parks. "As of today, one out of three kids is obese in this country," he explained to NBC News about the inspiration behind nonprofit Carter's Kids. "As adults we need to change this and help kids get motivated. When I was a kid I was always outside doing something, but it was truly easier back then. Today kids have more opportunities to be inside and stagnate than ever before."

Oosterhouse went on to cite high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol as some of the health conditions his brainchild hopes to combat, while also recognizing this would be a challenge. "If you think about it, kids have a new video game on the market every week. That's tough competition, but kids are 400% more likely to be physically active if they have an attractive place to play," he pointed out. "They just need someone to continue to build beautiful playgrounds."