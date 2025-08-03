The Rise And Fall Of HGTV's Carter Oosterhouse
The following article includes allegations of sexual misconduct.
Turn on any home renovation show in the mid-2000s or 2010s, and chances are you'd see Carter Oosterhouse. The Michigan native became a fixture of the TLC and HGTV networks, gracing everything from "Trading Spaces" and "Carter Can" to "Rowhouse Showdown" and "Million Dollar Rooms." With his dashing good looks, natural charm, and carpentry skills, he was often snapped up to give his words of DIY wisdom on several other home improvement programs, too. Throw in the fact he's married to a Hollywood actor, launched a long-running business, and founded a successful charity, and the man of many talents appears to have it made.
But not everything in Oosterhouse's life has been so picture-perfect. There have been various show cancelations, false career starts, and in 2017, he found himself at the center of a #MeToo scandal. Here's a look at the ups and downs of the star once considered America's favorite handyman.
Carter Oosterhouse started carpentry aged just 11
Carter Oosterhouse's path to carpentry master began as a young boy growing up in Michigan's Traverse City. Initially, the trade was simply a means to an end. "It was just something to do to make some money," he later admitted to Sierra Club. "I would have never guessed that what started as a summer job would take me so far." But after being taken on as an apprentice by his neighbor and receiving further mentorship from his carpenter older siblings Tyler and Todd, Oosterhouse developed a love of the craft. But it still took a while for the youngster to recognize that's where his true calling lay.
Indeed, Oosterhouse went on to study two very different subjects, communication and nutrition, during his rugby scholarship at Central Michigan University. And upon graduating, he relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting and modeling. But his first job was behind rather than in front of the camera.
He landed a job on Project Greenlight
Carter Oosterhouse got his first taste of celebrity life when he landed a job on the production team of "Project Greenlight," the reality show in which A-listers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck — whose weird friendship we can't ignore — attempted to discover the hottest undiscovered filmmakers. But it wasn't always the most glamorous of gigs.
"I was hired to move boxes," Oosterhouse explained to Canadian Living about his early duties with the Los Angeles-based production. However, he was later tasked with more creative responsibilities, including writing synopses and script readings. But overall, the craftsman took only positives from the experience. "Being behind the scenes was an advantage," Oosterhouse added. "The job allowed me to get the vibe of Hollywood — it demystified everything. People also get to know you in a way that's different from just meeting you at auditions." Of course, pretty soon, the multi-talent soon had to get used to taking center stage.
Carter Oosterhouse got his big break on TLC
During the tail-end of his two-year stint working on "Project Greenlight," Carter Oosterhouse discovered the TLC network was looking for a new carpenter for one of their flagship shows. "I wanted to produce and get into that scope of things and then lo and behold, look what gets me in front of the camera," he explained to The Daytona Beach News-Journal about his successful audition.
Oosterhouse became an instant hit with viewers of "Trading Spaces" when he joined the team in its 4th season. So it was a no-brainer that its various spinoffs, including "Boys vs. Girls" and "Family," would also invite him to show off his DIY skills. Pretty soon, several other channels wanted a piece of the Michigan native, too.
Over the next few years, Oosterhouse helped to redesign the office of "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Bill Geist for a televised segment. The craftsman also regularly popped up on "Three Wishes," the NBC show hosted by singer Amy Grant which aimed to fulfill the dreams of various small-town Americans. In the ultimate accolade, he was also invited to share his expertise on billions-spending Oprah Winfrey's iconic show.
Carter Oosterhouse was named one of People's Sexiest Men on TV
Forget a No. 1 spot in the ratings, a Daytime Emmy Award nomination, or any other kind of achievement open to a carpenter on a TLC home renovation show. In 2003, Carter Oosterhouse was given the ultimate accolade: a place in People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue.
Yes, within just a few months of making his screen debut on the 4th season of "Trading Spaces," Oosterhouse was crowned one of the sexiest men on television. Several advertising firms appeared to agree, with the craftsman gracing campaigns for the likes of Lincoln, Miller Light, and Nivea, as well as becoming the official face of Nautica men's fragrance Voyage.
Luckily, Oosterhouse hasn't let all the adulation go to his head. "It's not about me, it's just part of the job," he told Canadian Living about his status as a heartthrob. "One of my biggest fears, before anything had even happened, was of becoming a Hollywood jacka**." The Michigan native went on to reveal that a close friend who keeps him in check and the values instilled in him by his family have helped him keep both feet on the ground.
He bagged his very own show
Carter Oosterhouse's career reached another level in 2007 when he was handed his very own show. HGTV's "Carter Can" saw the handyman offer his expertise to American homeowners struggling to achieve their renovation goals while also delving into their life stories for that personal touch.
"Carter Can" was an instant hit and ended up staying on the air for seven seasons. In fact, it was so successful that a spin-off, "The Inside Job," was launched on the DIY Network, which gave viewers an exclusive peek behind the scenes.
Oosterhouse was joined in his channel hop from TLC by Vern Yip, the furniture designer he'd worked with on "Trading Spaces" who was also given his own vehicle "Deserving Design." And the Central Michigan University graduate couldn't have been more delighted with the company he was keeping. "I don't think I can do this move with somebody better," he told Media Village. "It's a nice support system. I can always call Vern up and he can do the same."
Carter Oosterhouse established his own charity
Carter Oosterhouse obviously believes in the concept of giving things back. Since becoming one of America's most famous carpenters, the HGTV favorite has put his name to several charitable endeavors which allow him to utilize his DIY skills. For example, he's worked with Habitat for Humanity, an international initiative that aims to build homes for the needy through the goodwill of volunteers.
In 2010, Oosterhouse founded his very own eponymous organization designed to boost the number of playgrounds and parks. "As of today, one out of three kids is obese in this country," he explained to NBC News about the inspiration behind nonprofit Carter's Kids. "As adults we need to change this and help kids get motivated. When I was a kid I was always outside doing something, but it was truly easier back then. Today kids have more opportunities to be inside and stagnate than ever before."
Oosterhouse went on to cite high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol as some of the health conditions his brainchild hopes to combat, while also recognizing this would be a challenge. "If you think about it, kids have a new video game on the market every week. That's tough competition, but kids are 400% more likely to be physically active if they have an attractive place to play," he pointed out. "They just need someone to continue to build beautiful playgrounds."
He opened a winery with his brother
Not content with being a TV host, philanthropist, and the nation's favorite handyman, Carter Oosterhouse added another string to his bow in 2010 when he founded a Traverse City winery with his older brother, Todd. "To offer world-class wines in a rustic, yet elegant atmosphere with a breathtaking view" is how the siblings described Bonobo Winery on its official website.
Carter's insatiable need to keep busy was the main driving force behind the venture, which turned the cherry orchard the carpenter used to work on as a youngster into both a vineyard and a venue for wine tasting. "I'm not a guy who can sit behind a desk or shoot TV shows 24/7," he told Cambria USA. "I love starting businesses and having a lot of different balls in the air."
Carter's entrepreneurial spirit undoubtedly paid off. The winery's Sauvignon Blanc was the only one of American origin to pick up a medal at the International Wine and Spirit Competition U.K. While at the Indy International Wine Competition, its Pinot Gris and Cabernet Franc won the bronze and double gold, respectively.
Carter Oosterhouse married Amy Smart
In 2011, Carter Oosterhouse became part of a new celebrity power couple when he walked down the aisle with Amy Smart, the Hollywood actor best known for her roles in "Crank," "Varsity Blues," and "The Butterfly Effect." The pair said "I do" in front of 200 of their nearest and dearest at the farm estate they share in Old Mission Peninsula in Michigan.
"We loved the idea of having everyone we love celebrate in our favorite place," Smart explained to MyNorth.com about the choice of venue. And with both parties being volunteers for LA's Environmental Media Association, the ceremony was also a distinctly green one, too. "Since both of us are involved in many environmental causes, and it's something we greatly value, we wanted to reflect that in our wedding," the actor added.
Seven years on, Smart still appeared to be in the full throes of wedded bliss. In a chat with People, the Californian acknowledged there was one particular benefit she was enjoying as the wife of a DIY expert. "He can just put in new fixtures, fix the toilet, put new floors in, and hang new shelves. Since we met, I haven't needed a handyman," she gushed.
He joined The Great Christmas Light Fight
Having previously made himself at home in one established home renovation show — TLC's "Trading Spaces" — Carter Oosterhouse then repeated the feat when he signed up to host the 3rd season of "The Great Christmas Light Fight." Screened on primetime NBC, the festive decoration competition put the carpenter's face in front of more viewers than ever before.
Oosterhouse proved to be such a hit he has stayed its host, and as he told TV Insider, he became just as much a part of the holiday season as Old Saint Nick. "The more we are on, the more people come up to me at the airport and reflect on how it's a tradition for them," the former rugby player said. "They tell me, 'We know it's Christmas time when we see this show come on air.'"
Oosterhouse also acknowledged the standard of contestants on the show has grown along with its profile. "I always say I can pick the winner right when the lights go on, but that's not always true because now what I've seen is the creativity level has skyrocketed," he noted. "People are more and more creative than ever before."
Carter Oosterhouse became a father
In 2016, five years after they walked down the aisle together, Carter Oosterhouse and Amy Smart announced they'd become first-time parents with the birth of daughter Flora. The couple caught everyone by surprise, as they hadn't previously announced they were expecting. But the "Just Friends" star later revealed they'd been trying ever since they became husband and wife.
Smart took to Instagram to confirm that after a lengthy period of fertility struggles, she and Oosterhouse had decided to use a surrogate. In a 2019 interview with People, the actor admitted she found the route to motherhood tough. "Years went by and we were just on this roller coaster. Nothing was working. We started to wonder if we were ever going to be parents," she recalled. "It was hard and the more that we can talk about it, the more that we can share our struggles, our difficulties, the more we can help each other and not feel alone in the process."
Luckily, all the hardship proved to be worth it, and the proud parents couldn't be happier with how things have turned out. "She's a little explorer, and it's so cool to watch her run around the yard and see her experience bugs and snakes," Oosterhouse gushed to the same magazine about the then-toddler Flora. "She's fearless!"
Carter Oosterhouse was accused of sexual misconduct
Carter Oosterhouse's reputation as the nation's favorite handyman took a major hit in 2017 when he was accused by a former colleague of sexual misconduct. Kailey Kaminsky, a makeup artist on "Carter Can," on HGTV — a network no stranger to scandalous rumors — claimed to The Hollywood Reporter that she was forced into performing oral sex by the carpenter on several occasions in 2008.
Kaminsky also revealed she spent a stint in hospital due to the depression she suffered as a result and that she struggled to gain employment, too. "I was so worn down from his advances, so I did: that day, on that occasion," she claimed, referring to the time when she felt she had no option but to give in to his demands. "Then thereafter it was almost every time we would shoot — 10 to 15 times he put me in this position."
Oosterhouse vehemently refuted the claims, telling People in a statement that any relations he had with Kaminsky were entirely consensual. "In no way did I ever feel, nor was it ever indicated to me, that Kailey was uncomfortable during our intimate relationship," he responded. "I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable." The Michigan native also denied that he was responsible for the make-up artist's absence the following season.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
He was publicly supported by his wife and boss
Although Carter Oosterhouse's reputation undoubtedly suffered from the allegations of sexual misconduct made by "Carter Can" makeup artist Kailey Kaminsky, both his personal and private life managed to weather the storm. The carpenter was publicly supported by TLC president Nancy Daniels once the accusations came to light. "At the end of the day, we feel very comfortable continuing with Carter in the show," she confirmed during a press event for the Television Critics Association (via People), referring to the in-the-works "Trading Spaces" reboot that Oosterhouse was a part of.
The Central Michigan University graduate was also defended by his wife, Amy Smart, who took to Instagram (via The Hollywood Reporter) to issue her response. "We are in a climate right now where it's so wonderful and needed to have women coming forward to break their silence," the "Rat Race" star wrote in relation to the burgeoning #MeToo movement. "A lot of the stories are horrific and need to be brought to light. This story, about my husband, Carter Oosterhouse, on the other hand, is now taking it too far and boundaries are being crossed." Smart went on to claim Kaminsky needed to accept responsibility for what happened in a consensual relationship instead of playing the victim. Of course, Oosterhouse is far from the only HGTV star to get caught up in a shady scandal.
Carter Oosterhouse had his most famous show rebooted
Carter Oosterhouse's eventful career took another turn in 2018 when the show that launched him to fame, TLC's "Trading Places," was given the revival treatment. And the carpenter was more than happy to join in the redesigning madness once again. "It's just so unbelievable and ridiculous and awesome all at the same time," Oosterhouse told The Detroit News. "It's been so long and we all get to come back to work together. Who has that opportunity? Not many. But we're very, very fortunate."
Oosterhouse went on to reveal there had been multiple attempts to bring back the U.S. adaptation of British hit "Changing Rooms" since it was first taken off the air. But with most of the original cast and crew signing up, he believed the wait was worth it. "It took a split second and everything fell into place like it was 10 years ago," he added about the first day on set. "We connected, we talked about our families and our lives. Some of us still kept in touch. It felt really good to be back in the swing of things." Unfortunately, after just two seasons, the reboot was canned.
Carter Oosterhouse is now living his best life
Although his longest-running shows "Carter Can," and "Trading Places" have now come to an end, Carter Oosterhouse is still a regular presence on our screens. Indeed, since the turn of the decade, he's appeared on Drew Barrymore — a host renowned for making her guests uncomfortable — and Tamron Hall's chat shows, travel series "Samantha Brown's Places to Love," and documentary series "For Real: The Story of Reality TV."
Oosterhouse has also been busy with his winery, launching a new range of premium wines in 2021. Two years later, the carpenter and wife Amy Smart were gifted the Spirit of Elysium Award at The Art of Elysium's 25th Anniversary Heaven Gala for their services to charity. "A gift, a smile, a hug, a laugh, or a friend can make the toughest days turn into the brightest weeks," the handyman told E! News on the night.
Judging from his Instagram page, which is filled with fun and heartwarming pictures of his other half and their daughter Flora, Oosterhouse's family life also seems to be a bed of roses. His biggest smile, however, appears to be reserved for the two mini donkeys he acquired for his farmhouse estate. "Only 8 months old and super groovy!!" he captioned a photo in which he gleefully posed in between the two adorable animals.