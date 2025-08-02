Aaron Rodgers' 'Wife': Why Everyone Is Convinced His Marriage Is A Total Lie
NFL star Aaron Rodgers has dated a slew of famous women in the past, but he's taken a different approach with his secretive marriage. Unlike Rodgers' public relationships with Shailene Woodley, Danica Patrick, and Olivia Munn, the Pittsburgh Steelers star has jumped to the other end of the privacy spectrum with his new relationship, which culminated in a marriage somewhere around spring 2025. In fact, Rodgers has been so private about his new bride, whose name is reportedly Brittani with an "I," that much of the internet is wondering whether or not he actually made the whole wedding up.
Everything started back in June 2025 when Rodgers confirmed that he'd recently gotten married. While speaking at a team press conference that month, he shared the exciting news about his nuptials, claiming that he'd been married for a couple of months, according to People. Unfortunately, that was all of the information that the NFL star wanted to share about his wife — that day. Two months earlier — around the time he would've gotten married — Rodgers took to "The Pat McAfee Show" and emphasized the importance of his new relationship, however. "I'm in a different phase of my life," he said. "I'm 41 years old. I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention."
Rodgers later shared even more about his new bride ... but his comments haven't exactly convinced his most stubborn skeptics.
How Aaaron Rodgers feels about his new wife
He could have joined the celebrities who managed to keep their lovers secret for years, but apparently Aaron Rodgers just can't resist the urge to talk about Brittani when he feels inspired to. Near the end of July 2025, he spoke about his wife's impact on his life during a Steelers training camp interview. "When you meet the right one and you're with the right one, your whole world changes in a second," Rodgers shared, according to NFL. "And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there's no better feeling in the world, and I got the most incredible wife." He also professed his love for the mystery woman, possibly for the first time ever in public since linking lives, adding, "When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything."
Basically, it sounds as if Rodgers found himself in a great place in his romantic life when Brittani entered it. Unfortunately, not everyone believes that his wife exists at all. On X, for example, users rushed to joke about the existence of the NFL star's marriage. "The odds that this woman is imaginary may be low ... but they're not zero," wrote one user. "Kind of a funny thought." "He's still pretending to be married? So creepy," commented a second. A third fan joked that something unseemly was going on behind the scenes between Rodgers and his wife. "Does she have Stockholm syndrome does he hide her in the basement," they wrote. Meanwhile, a fourth suggested a hilarious reason that no one has seen his bride, writing, "Aaron Rodgers new wife goes to a different school so you wouldn't know her."
The internet ... you can't beat it.