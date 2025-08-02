Aaron Rodgers' 'Wife': Why Everyone Is Convinced His Marriage Is A Total Lie

He could have joined the celebrities who managed to keep their lovers secret for years, but apparently Aaron Rodgers just can't resist the urge to talk about Brittani when he feels inspired to. Near the end of July 2025, he spoke about his wife's impact on his life during a Steelers training camp interview. "When you meet the right one and you're with the right one, your whole world changes in a second," Rodgers shared, according to NFL. "And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there's no better feeling in the world, and I got the most incredible wife." He also professed his love for the mystery woman, possibly for the first time ever in public since linking lives, adding, "When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything."

Basically, it sounds as if Rodgers found himself in a great place in his romantic life when Brittani entered it. Unfortunately, not everyone believes that his wife exists at all. On X, for example, users rushed to joke about the existence of the NFL star's marriage. "The odds that this woman is imaginary may be low ... but they're not zero," wrote one user. "Kind of a funny thought." "He's still pretending to be married? So creepy," commented a second. A third fan joked that something unseemly was going on behind the scenes between Rodgers and his wife. "Does she have Stockholm syndrome does he hide her in the basement," they wrote. Meanwhile, a fourth suggested a hilarious reason that no one has seen his bride, writing, "Aaron Rodgers new wife goes to a different school so you wouldn't know her."

The internet ... you can't beat it.