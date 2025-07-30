Not All Of Ozzy Osbourne's Six Kids Showed Up To His Funeral In England
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
After Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025, his funeral was held a little over a week later in his birthplace of Birmingham, England. Fans and family poured into the public procession, with his wife Sharon Osbourne visibly heartbroken by the loss. Sharon was surrounded by the children she shared with Ozzy — Kelly Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and the seldom-mentioned Aimee Osbourne. During the funeral. Kelly, Jack, Aimee, and Sharon clung to each other, each clearly devastated. Louis Osbourne, Ozzy's son from a previous marriage was also there, however, his two siblings — Jessica Osbourne and Elliot Kingsley — were notably not in attendance.
In many ways, Jessica and Kingsley had been left out of Ozzy's life, and in his death it seems they just might have been either overlooked or opting for more space. When Ozzy passed away, his family released a statement (via The Sun) that announced his death as well as asking "everyone to respect our family privacy at this time." However, the only family members who signed the note were, "Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis." Kingsley and Jessica were left off of the statement, and it seems they have been left out of the funeral.
There's been a lot of tragedies in the Osbourne family, and how Ozzy treated his first wife and their three children might explain the glaring absence of Jessica and Kingsley — and it's something that Ozzy was aware of before he died.
Ozzy Osbourne previously admitted to being a bad father and husband
Before Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne was married to Thelma Riley. According to his memoir "I Am Ozzy," the Prince of Darkness admits that he and Riley fell quickly into love and marriage and that he wasn't ready for the toll such responsibilities would take. Ozzy wrote, "I put that woman through hell ... She didn't deserve it: she wasn't a bad person, and she wasn't a bad wife." But it didn't just stop at being a rowdy husband — something that Ozzy's strange marriage to Sharon Osbourne seemed to be able to handle — his behavior also threw a wrench into his ability to show up as a father to Jessica Osbourne, Louis Osbourne, and adopted son Elliot Kingsley.
In the documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne," the patriarch admits to being so in and out of their lives that he doesn't recall the births of Jessica and Louis. Jessica remembers a chaotic youth, full of Ozzy coming and going. "I don't remember ever being bathed or put to bed by dad. I wouldn't say he was there for us," Jessica said.
Though Ozzy did try in his later years to reconnect with his children, it seems that only Louis was able to accept the invitation to reunite. Louis and his family were in attendance for Ozzy's final performance with Black Sabbath, which could possibly indicate he and his father had made amends.