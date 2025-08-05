Sean Hannity And Ainsley Earhardt's Slow Wedding Plans Are Giving Us Deja Vu
Are wedding bells really in store for Fox News stars Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt? As you may recall, the couple made headlines back in December 2024 when they announced they were engaged to be married. "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," Earhardt and Hannity told Fox News the day after Christmas. Since then, however, the royal Fox News wedding seems to be off to a slow start.
In July 2025, Earhardt told the Daily Mail that they haven't even set a date yet. However, she did maintain that it would be a small, private affair, with just the couple's children present. "We're both such public figures and we've both done this before," she reasoned. And just in case you're wondering, yes, both parties will sign a prenup. But why exactly? "Divorce happens," Earhardt said matter-of-factly. (Yet another alarming red flag in Earhardt and Hannity's relationship.)
Still, we can't help but shake the feeling that we've witnessed this long, drawn-out engagement song and dance before. Ah, yes, it's coming to us now: Kimberly Guilfoyle's foiled wedding plans to Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's long engagement didn't end well
It seems like just yesterday Kimberly Guilfoyle took to her social media to subtly announce that she was set to be the next Mrs. Donald Trump Jr. "Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr's birthday. Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you," she captioned the January 2022 post. It included a photo of the couple, her rocking a large and in charge sparkler on that finger.
Alas, by 2023, the couple still hadn't sealed the deal. Never forget the time she let it slip in front of God and everyone that she and Don Jr. had been engaged for over two years. During an interview with Newsmax in September 2023, Guilfoyle got feisty when host Greg Kelly referred to presidential hopeful Donald J. Trump as her "potential father-in-law" (via Mediaite). Heavy emphasis on the word "potential." Yikes. "Potential? Future father-in-law. Jesus," Guilfoyle quipped back. Kelly then pressed further, asking Guilfoyle, "Is it sealed? Do we have a date?" Guilfoyle shot back, "Uh, not that I'm sharing on the air." She added, "We've been engaged babe for two years, but we'll take this breaking news alert. That's hysterical." Hmm... engaged for two years?! Weird flex, but okay.
As the old saying goes, hindsight really is 20/20, and, in this case, it appears Kelly was the one who got the last laugh. In December 2024, after many obvious signs that Guilfoyle and Don Jr. were over and plenty of moments that predicted their split, a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple had indeed called it quits, dashing any and all hopes for a MAGA wedding. Let this be a cautionary tale to Ainsley Earhardt.