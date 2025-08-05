Sean Hannity And Ainsley Earhardt's Slow Wedding Plans Are Giving Us Deja Vu

Are wedding bells really in store for Fox News stars Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt? As you may recall, the couple made headlines back in December 2024 when they announced they were engaged to be married. "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," Earhardt and Hannity told Fox News the day after Christmas. Since then, however, the royal Fox News wedding seems to be off to a slow start.

In July 2025, Earhardt told the Daily Mail that they haven't even set a date yet. However, she did maintain that it would be a small, private affair, with just the couple's children present. "We're both such public figures and we've both done this before," she reasoned. And just in case you're wondering, yes, both parties will sign a prenup. But why exactly? "Divorce happens," Earhardt said matter-of-factly. (Yet another alarming red flag in Earhardt and Hannity's relationship.)

Still, we can't help but shake the feeling that we've witnessed this long, drawn-out engagement song and dance before. Ah, yes, it's coming to us now: Kimberly Guilfoyle's foiled wedding plans to Donald Trump Jr.