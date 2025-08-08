Marjorie Taylor Greene's Older Boyfriend Brian Glenn's Brutal Nickname Exposed
Marjorie Taylor Greene's controversial boyfriend Brian Glenn is just a smidge older than her, and let's just say, their haters are well aware of that. Hence, their nickname for him: Grandpa.
Glenn's moniker amongst Greene's detractors began doing the rounds after she shared a photo dump on Instagram of her time at a Braves vs. Yankees baseball game. "Butch where's grandpa," questioned one. The same account then made a similar comment further down, writing, "Ooh butch. Where's grandpa?" As for the "Butch" references, on the off chance you missed the viral moment when Greene's beef with another politician got personal, that stems from the time Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett referred to her as "bleach blond, bad built, butch body." This, after Greene had said Crockett's fake lashes were getting in the way of seeing what their agenda was. But, we digress.
Back to Glenn's nickname, as some will know, he and Greene have a six-year age gap. Certainly not the biggest age difference — particularly compared to Karoline Leavitt's age gap with her husband Nicholas Riccio, who's been given a similar savage nickname — and as a relationship coach previously told Nicki Swift, not one likely to cause major issues, either. In fact, Nicole Haley told us of Glenn and Greene's age gap, "They're likely to be peers in the most meaningful ways, emotionally, intellectually, and socially." Even so, something tells us those who've started calling Glenn "Grandpa" aren't likely to stop.
Some have asked why they don't see Brian Glenn very often
As for the "Where" portion of the "Where's grandpa?" questions, it's worth noting that a number of social media users have questioned Brian Glenn's whereabouts. In response to the Instagram post from the baseball game, one user wrote, "Where's Brian??" Likewise, responding to a picture Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on Instagram of herself at the Chick-fil-A Dwarf House, one commenter quipped, "Did your dumpy boyfriend break up with you?"
At least at the time of this writing, neither Glenn nor Greene has said anything about splitting up. In fact, while Greene doesn't post pics with him all the time, she did share snaps of them on a date in Rome, Georgia, and at the White House's 2025 congressional picnic. In both cases, they had their fair share of heart-eye emoji responses from gushy fans. However, they also got a ton of responses from people who weren't in their corner — and we're not just talking about those who questioned why Glenn didn't bother to wear a suit for their date (this after he infamously taunted wartime Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the same question).
One issue raised that we think may actually have rustled some feathers within the relationship revolved around Glenn's response to Al Green being censured in Congress. While Greene had voted in favor of Green being censured, Glenn was pretty vocal in saying that he thought that should be reserved for more than interruptions. Cue, the diehard Greene fans, who believed the journalist was out of line for sharing his view. "I'm sorry ... if I'm dating you ... Even if I feel like you are wrong I'm gonna support you," wrote one MJT stan. Hey, at least they left it at that and didn't call him "Grandpa."