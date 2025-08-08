Marjorie Taylor Greene's Older Boyfriend Brian Glenn's Brutal Nickname Exposed

Marjorie Taylor Greene's controversial boyfriend Brian Glenn is just a smidge older than her, and let's just say, their haters are well aware of that. Hence, their nickname for him: Grandpa.

Glenn's moniker amongst Greene's detractors began doing the rounds after she shared a photo dump on Instagram of her time at a Braves vs. Yankees baseball game. "Butch where's grandpa," questioned one. The same account then made a similar comment further down, writing, "Ooh butch. Where's grandpa?" As for the "Butch" references, on the off chance you missed the viral moment when Greene's beef with another politician got personal, that stems from the time Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett referred to her as "bleach blond, bad built, butch body." This, after Greene had said Crockett's fake lashes were getting in the way of seeing what their agenda was. But, we digress.

Back to Glenn's nickname, as some will know, he and Greene have a six-year age gap. Certainly not the biggest age difference — particularly compared to Karoline Leavitt's age gap with her husband Nicholas Riccio, who's been given a similar savage nickname — and as a relationship coach previously told Nicki Swift, not one likely to cause major issues, either. In fact, Nicole Haley told us of Glenn and Greene's age gap, "They're likely to be peers in the most meaningful ways, emotionally, intellectually, and socially." Even so, something tells us those who've started calling Glenn "Grandpa" aren't likely to stop.