The Sad Real-Life Story Of JD Vance's Grandma 'Mamaw'

This article includes mention of domestic violence.

Years before he entered politics, JD Vance's "Hillbilly Elegy" stole hearts across the globe. The memoir paid particular attention to the role his late grandmother, Bonnie Blanton Vance, played in his life, the early years of which were incredibly tragic for JD, and it's safe to say that to this day the VP believes he owes her everything. That said, JD's mamaw certainly didn't always lead an easy life. In fact, the opposite is true.

As JD wrote in "Hillbilly Elegy," he comes from a long line of blue-collar workers, and his mamaw was raised in an impoverished community in Jackson, Kentucky. Sadly, she was also forced to grow up incredibly fast, having become pregnant with her first child at the age of just 13. As if that wouldn't have been traumatic enough on its own, she and JD's grandfather, James Vance, were terrified her brothers might do something to him for impregnating their sister, and the teenagers ended up moving away to Middletown, Ohio. That meant Bonnie didn't have any family support around her — and as JD wrote in his memoir, "Decades later she would remember how isolated she felt in the slow suburban crawl of midcentury Middletown."

Devastatingly, Bonnie and James' first baby died just under a week after her birth. The couple remained together and went on to have three other children (though sadly, Bonnie did also suffer no less than eight miscarriages). However, that's not to say their union was always a happy one. On the contrary, JD wrote that James had been far from a doting husband early on, noting, "Mamaw had little help when the children were young and required constant supervision." That wasn't all, though, and JD has also spoken at length about his grandparents' oftentimes violent relationship.