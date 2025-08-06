Diddy Finally Does The One Thing We Expected From Him All Along

Diddy has finally done the one thing we expected from him. After several failed attempts to secure bail as he awaits his October sentencing for his double prostitution convictions, including offering up a staggering amount of money, the rap mogul has officially reached out to President Donald Trump to pardon him. Diddy's legal team confirmed the news to CNN on August 5. "It's my understanding that we've reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon," revealed Nicole Westmoreland, who worked on Diddy's case.

This legal maneuver appears to be a last-ditch effort to secure a release. Although he managed to beat the most serious charges that the government brought against him, he still could spend upwards of 20 years in prison. At 55 years of age, this means that Diddy could potentially be in prison until the age of 75. But that's only if the judge hands down the maximum sentence. Milder estimates claim that Diddy could get off with as little as 21 to 27 months to five years. With that said, a report by Fox 5 NY claimed that prosecutors could seek for the disgraced star to spend significantly more time behind bars.

If Diddy does end up getting the maximum sentence, then a pardon from Trump could be his last hope at experiencing freedom on this side of his 70s. However, Trump has expressed reluctance about using his presidential power to give Diddy a get-out-of-jail free card ... but it's not for the reason that you might think.