Diddy Finally Does The One Thing We Expected From Him All Along
Diddy has finally done the one thing we expected from him. After several failed attempts to secure bail as he awaits his October sentencing for his double prostitution convictions, including offering up a staggering amount of money, the rap mogul has officially reached out to President Donald Trump to pardon him. Diddy's legal team confirmed the news to CNN on August 5. "It's my understanding that we've reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon," revealed Nicole Westmoreland, who worked on Diddy's case.
This legal maneuver appears to be a last-ditch effort to secure a release. Although he managed to beat the most serious charges that the government brought against him, he still could spend upwards of 20 years in prison. At 55 years of age, this means that Diddy could potentially be in prison until the age of 75. But that's only if the judge hands down the maximum sentence. Milder estimates claim that Diddy could get off with as little as 21 to 27 months to five years. With that said, a report by Fox 5 NY claimed that prosecutors could seek for the disgraced star to spend significantly more time behind bars.
If Diddy does end up getting the maximum sentence, then a pardon from Trump could be his last hope at experiencing freedom on this side of his 70s. However, Trump has expressed reluctance about using his presidential power to give Diddy a get-out-of-jail free card ... but it's not for the reason that you might think.
Donald Trump is not sure about a Diddy pardon
Donald Trump has been handing out pardons left and right, but he's not entirely sure that Diddy, whose trial uncovered tragic things about his relationship with his ex, Cassie, will benefit. When asked about whether he was keen on pardoning his former friend, he seemed hesitant — and it has nothing to do with ethics or optics. "I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great," Trump admitted during a Newsmax interview. "And he seemed like a nice guy, I didn't know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile." Trump continued, "We don't like to have things cloud our judgment. But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements ... it makes it more difficult to do."
There are a least two celebs who've spoken out against a potential Trump pardon for Diddy. Rapper 50 Cent, who's been engaged in a public feud with Diddy for years, took to Instagram to remind everyone of the negative things Diddy has said about Trump over the years. "Can you believe he thought he was getting pardoned. No Sir, you are not. You said very nasty things ..." he captioned the post. In case you missed those things, during the 2020 election, Diddy said that "white men like Trump need to be banished" in a Revolt interview.
Outspoken Trump supporter Megyn Kelly is also against a pardon for Diddy. Taking to X, she wrote, "Trump should not pardon Diddy. He doesn't deserve it. He's a Trump hater. He's a woman abuser. MAGA is already upset over elites seeming to cover for each other. This would not help. GOP struggling w/young female voters, most of whom will HATE a Diddy pardon. "