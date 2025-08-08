We Gave Karoline Leavitt Hair Extensions & She Should Pass On Being The Next Kristi Noem
Karoline Leavitt's signature look helps her blend seamlessly into the MAGA crowd that she has aligned herself with. Although Leavitt has undergone a drastic transformation over her life, her overall aesthetic has remained steady since becoming Donald Trump's White House press secretary. On any given day, Leavitt can be seen rocking her shoulder-length, bleach blond hair in soft, beachy waves. Occasionally, when she's feeling fancy, she'll opt for a wedding-appropriate updo as she did in October 2024. Her hairstylist of the day posted an Instagram photo of her wearing a surprisingly chic bun, accented by curly tendrils hanging in front to frame her face.
Other than that, however, her look is pretty much unchanging. Thanks to Static Media's photo editors, we already know that the bob life is not for Leavitt (especially bobs that make her look like Kate Gosselin). We also know that super short hair isn't the most flattering choice for the 27-year-old. Of course, we won't let that stop our fun, as our talented photo editors have been experimenting on the other end of the hair spectrum for Leavitt. This time, they've given her inches for days, similar to the outrageously long hair that her fellow Trumpian, Kristi Noem, likes to sport. The question is, though, is that a good thing?
Sometimes less is more, Karoline
Kristi Noem may be the Secretary of Homeland Security, but Noem's claim to fame is actually the long, tacky extensions that she wears in the most inconvenient places. Of course, there's nothing wrong with a few artificial enhancements now and again. After all, you'd be hard pressed to find a celebrity or public figure who opts to wear their real hair all the time. Between their versatility and the ease in which they can be slapped on, we understand why anyone would reach for hair extensions from time to time. The problem, then, lies in the fact that Noem likes to stuff way too much hair onto her head and under her hats, making her look like she's about to fall over.
And now, Karoline Leavitt has taken a page out of her book. Okay, so we took the page out of Noem's book for Leavitt, but the results are the same. Thanks to Static Media's photo editors, we know what Leavitt would look like if she went to Noem's stylist and let them install several pounds of extensions onto her head. The result is the startling pile of blond hair cascading from her roots that looks like it's two seconds away from giving her permanent neck and head damage. And while there's nothing wrong with long, or even thick, hair, thinning shears and, like, the self-control to not use all of the hair available on the market at the same time exist for a reason. Just saying!