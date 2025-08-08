We Gave Karoline Leavitt Hair Extensions & She Should Pass On Being The Next Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem may be the Secretary of Homeland Security, but Noem's claim to fame is actually the long, tacky extensions that she wears in the most inconvenient places. Of course, there's nothing wrong with a few artificial enhancements now and again. After all, you'd be hard pressed to find a celebrity or public figure who opts to wear their real hair all the time. Between their versatility and the ease in which they can be slapped on, we understand why anyone would reach for hair extensions from time to time. The problem, then, lies in the fact that Noem likes to stuff way too much hair onto her head and under her hats, making her look like she's about to fall over.

And now, Karoline Leavitt has taken a page out of her book. Okay, so we took the page out of Noem's book for Leavitt, but the results are the same. Thanks to Static Media's photo editors, we know what Leavitt would look like if she went to Noem's stylist and let them install several pounds of extensions onto her head. The result is the startling pile of blond hair cascading from her roots that looks like it's two seconds away from giving her permanent neck and head damage. And while there's nothing wrong with long, or even thick, hair, thinning shears and, like, the self-control to not use all of the hair available on the market at the same time exist for a reason. Just saying!