Kamala Harris Just Gave Tim Walz A Sly Middle Finger & It Backs Everyone's Suspicions
A year after being announced as Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz shared a sweet tribute to her on social media. However, in a move that seemingly proves our suspicions of a rift between the former presidential and VP hopeful, Harris' response was ... well, she didn't have one.
To say Walz' X (formerly Twitter) post was gushy would be an understatement. "A year ago today, @KamalaHarris gave me the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to travel the country and meet America. I'm deeply grateful for those wild 91 days," he began. Walz went on to subtly acknowledge the fact that he wasn't thrilled with who had won the 2024 election, writing, "While the road is challenging, we cannot lose hope. There's work to do and I need you to stay in the fight."
A year ago today, @KamalaHarris gave me the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to travel the country and meet America. I'm deeply grateful for those wild 91 days.
While the road ahead is challenging, we cannot lose hope. There's work to do and I need you to stay in the fight. pic.twitter.com/mtLAoaj5YE
— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2025
Of course, that's pretty similar to what Harris said herself during a July 31 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." As some will remember, Harris told Colbert that while she wasn't planning on running for governor of California, she was still very invested in fighting for what she believed in. "I am always going to be part of the fight, that is not going to change," she said. Even so, in response to Walz' own comments on staying in the fight, Harris remained mum. Not a response. Not a like. Not even on Instagram, where Walz had shared the same post. If you're not already thinking, "Oof," don't worry — we're grimacing on your behalf.
Kamala doesn't interact with Tim on social media in general
Admittedly, Kamala Harris' snub of Tim Walz on X and Instagram may not come as a shock to everyone. After all, many already believed their friendship was over in April 2025, when the former vice president didn't wish him a happy birthday via any of her social media channels. And, given all the rumors of her feuding not just with Jill Biden but the Biden family in general, it does seem as though the 2024 hopeful isn't averse to cutting people off.
Having said that, it is also worth noting that Harris might just isn't chronically online and prefers sending well-wishes more privately. Sure enough, one of the other things she said in her interview with Colbert was that after her grueling 2024 campaign, what she really wanted was to connect with people, "And I don't want it to be transactional," she added. Sure, she was talking about securing votes, but we wouldn't be all that shocked if it turned out that was her policy across the board. What's more, going back to her campaign with Walz, it does bear mentioning that when she shared a throwback post to her own Instagram a few days ahead of Walz' posts, she included the same snap he ended up using. A way to quiet feud chatter? Maybe. However, it's also possible that's another sign she has no beef with Walz.
Sticking with Harris' appearance on "The Late Show," the reason she was on was to promote her forthcoming book, "107 Days." If there is any beef between her and Walz, who knows, perhaps she'll outline it there. That said, even if there is real tension between her and Walz, something tells us we shouldn't bank on her sharing all the details.