Kamala Harris Just Gave Tim Walz A Sly Middle Finger & It Backs Everyone's Suspicions

A year after being announced as Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz shared a sweet tribute to her on social media. However, in a move that seemingly proves our suspicions of a rift between the former presidential and VP hopeful, Harris' response was ... well, she didn't have one.

To say Walz' X (formerly Twitter) post was gushy would be an understatement. "A year ago today, @KamalaHarris gave me the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to travel the country and meet America. I'm deeply grateful for those wild 91 days," he began. Walz went on to subtly acknowledge the fact that he wasn't thrilled with who had won the 2024 election, writing, "While the road is challenging, we cannot lose hope. There's work to do and I need you to stay in the fight."

A year ago today, @KamalaHarris gave me the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to travel the country and meet America. I'm deeply grateful for those wild 91 days. While the road ahead is challenging, we cannot lose hope. There's work to do and I need you to stay in the fight. pic.twitter.com/mtLAoaj5YE — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2025

Of course, that's pretty similar to what Harris said herself during a July 31 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." As some will remember, Harris told Colbert that while she wasn't planning on running for governor of California, she was still very invested in fighting for what she believed in. "I am always going to be part of the fight, that is not going to change," she said. Even so, in response to Walz' own comments on staying in the fight, Harris remained mum. Not a response. Not a like. Not even on Instagram, where Walz had shared the same post. If you're not already thinking, "Oof," don't worry — we're grimacing on your behalf.