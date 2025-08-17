Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Dressing For Revenge As Her MAGA Fame Dampens After Don Jr. Split
Following her well-publicized split from Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle has been rocking revenge outfits that showcase her curvy figure in a seeming attempt to remain relevant within the MAGA community. Guilfoyle's ex-fiance made headlines in July 2025, when Don Jr. was seen packing on the PDA with new girlfriend Bettina Anderson at a FIFA Club World Cup match alongside Donald Trump. The couple wore matching button-down white tops as they held hands at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. A couple of weeks later, Donnie and his socialite girlfriend were photographed in Scotland boarding Air Force One together. Perhaps catching wind of her ex's public outings with Anderson, Guilfoyle responded by rocking some revealing attire.
Taking to her Instagram Stories in early August, the former Fox News anchor flaunted her curves in a lacy black lingerie-style top with a plunging neckline that offered an eyeful of her assets. She also wore a charcoal-colored pencil skirt that hugged her frame. Guilfoyle's hair was parted in the middle and was partially covered by a black leather jacket, which she wore off-the-shoulder. She posed for a mirror selfie to show off the look online.
Guilfoyle was not done showing off her post-break-up physique, as she also shared an Instagram Stories snap in a tight-fitting summery ensemble. She sported a tiny body-hugging white top with a bright pink floral print. The garment was low-cut and clung tightly to her chest to accentuate her assets. The former "The Five" host opted for a matching white skirt with a high hemline that showcased her tanned legs. The look was finished off with a white blazer worn over-the-shoulder, and she accessorized with white heels and a white purse. Earlier in the summer, she wore a similarly revealing look.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's scandalous Monaco Grand Prix look
Kimberly Guilfoyle wore a skimpy outfit while attending the Monaco Grand Prix in May. She first showcased the flowery ensemble on her Instagram Stories. It included a small cropped top, which was white with a floral print. In fact, the ensemble was very similar to the one she showed off later in August. This time around, she wore a high-waisted white skirt, and again chose to wear a matching white jacket off-the-shoulder. Her son stood next to her in the pic as they posed on a balcony. In June, Guilfoyle offered up another glimpse of the Monaco outfit in an Instagram carousel that recapped her trip to Italy and the surrounding area. People popped up in the comments to mention how her clothing choices bordered on being inappropriate. Besides being blasted for the revealing looks, Guilfoyle received the types of reactions she was likely hoping for. "You are gorgeous and smart compared to the cookie cutter blonde Jr. is with now," one follower wrote, referring to Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.
That same month, Guilfoyle showed off her MAGA bona fides when she posted a photo to her Instagram Stories in a skintight black strapless minidress. For the pic, she posed next to the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel, while rocking the dress, which featured a revealing neckline and a skirt that hugged her hips.
Days later, Guilfoyle continued vying for MAGA relevance by making a birthday post for Donald Trump: an Instagram carousel made up of photos of her and POTUS attending several events together. She even added a snap of herself and her son posing next to both Donald and Don Jr.