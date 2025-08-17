Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Dressing For Revenge As Her MAGA Fame Dampens After Don Jr. Split

Following her well-publicized split from Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle has been rocking revenge outfits that showcase her curvy figure in a seeming attempt to remain relevant within the MAGA community. Guilfoyle's ex-fiance made headlines in July 2025, when Don Jr. was seen packing on the PDA with new girlfriend Bettina Anderson at a FIFA Club World Cup match alongside Donald Trump. The couple wore matching button-down white tops as they held hands at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. A couple of weeks later, Donnie and his socialite girlfriend were photographed in Scotland boarding Air Force One together. Perhaps catching wind of her ex's public outings with Anderson, Guilfoyle responded by rocking some revealing attire.

Taking to her Instagram Stories in early August, the former Fox News anchor flaunted her curves in a lacy black lingerie-style top with a plunging neckline that offered an eyeful of her assets. She also wore a charcoal-colored pencil skirt that hugged her frame. Guilfoyle's hair was parted in the middle and was partially covered by a black leather jacket, which she wore off-the-shoulder. She posed for a mirror selfie to show off the look online.

Guilfoyle was not done showing off her post-break-up physique, as she also shared an Instagram Stories snap in a tight-fitting summery ensemble. She sported a tiny body-hugging white top with a bright pink floral print. The garment was low-cut and clung tightly to her chest to accentuate her assets. The former "The Five" host opted for a matching white skirt with a high hemline that showcased her tanned legs. The look was finished off with a white blazer worn over-the-shoulder, and she accessorized with white heels and a white purse. Earlier in the summer, she wore a similarly revealing look.