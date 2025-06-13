Kimberly Guilfoyle's Scanty Mini Dress Is All Body And No Taste
Emerging from the wreckage of her failed relationship with Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle is on a spree of wearing every revenge dress she owns. Though she's been shipped off to play ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle is still doing her best to remain relevant. One of her tactics for doing so is reposting photos of herself on Instagram, which is exactly what Guilfoyle did on June 13, 2025. Guilfoyle shared a disappearing story of herself surrounded by FBI director Kash Patel and actor Eduardo Verástegui, and while the black skintight dress with white bow decals shows off Guilfoyle's new trim figure, it did look eerily familiar.
Back in January of 2025, Guilfoyle once again failed to class up her sense of style by wearing this same exact dress — but in red. Unfortunately, neither option really screams elegance or grace, mostly they appear cheap and shoddy. She constantly seems to be wearing tacky ensembles that appear fresh off the SHEIN racks. Guilfoyle's inappropriate sense of fashion could be what got her kicked to the curb from Donald Trump's inner circle, but that's not stopping her from keeping on. Plus, in true Guilfoyle style, this photo of her in a skimpy dress comes at a very interesting time — another one of her exes is currently in the news, making this attention grab feel more like an attempt to rub both Don Jr.'s and her ex-husband Gavin Newsom's noses in her perceived revenge.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is clawing for attention while Gavin Newsom is in the news
Before getting to Kimberly Guilfoyle's Instagram story where she's wearing the little black dress, one must scroll through several posts supporting the military response to protests in Los Angeles, California. Governor of the state, Gavin Newsom, has been going toe to toe with President Donald Trump over the best perceived way to handle the unfolding events, and Guilfoyle has made her opinion on the matters crystal clear. Much of her posts leading up to her vanity snap signal clear support for Trump and his decisions on things. Ending her stories with a photo of herself in a short dress is just the Guilfoyle-style cherry on top.
While it's clear that Guilfoyle can't stand her ex-husband Newsom (and the feeling is most likely mutual), it's also clear that she longs to be acknowledged by most anyone, especially her exes. Whether Guilfoyle is using a tacky accessory to send mixed messages to her ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr., or she's wearing the same dress in multiple colors, she's acting desperate to keep the spotlight on herself. Making it all about her while her ex-husband and almost ex-father-in-law beef it out online is a classic tactic for doing just that. Although, this behavior could be what led to the rise and fall of Guilfoyle within the MAGA sphere, should she ever be open to learning her lesson.