Kimberly Guilfoyle's Scanty Mini Dress Is All Body And No Taste

Emerging from the wreckage of her failed relationship with Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle is on a spree of wearing every revenge dress she owns. Though she's been shipped off to play ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle is still doing her best to remain relevant. One of her tactics for doing so is reposting photos of herself on Instagram, which is exactly what Guilfoyle did on June 13, 2025. Guilfoyle shared a disappearing story of herself surrounded by FBI director Kash Patel and actor Eduardo Verástegui, and while the black skintight dress with white bow decals shows off Guilfoyle's new trim figure, it did look eerily familiar.

Back in January of 2025, Guilfoyle once again failed to class up her sense of style by wearing this same exact dress — but in red. Unfortunately, neither option really screams elegance or grace, mostly they appear cheap and shoddy. She constantly seems to be wearing tacky ensembles that appear fresh off the SHEIN racks. Guilfoyle's inappropriate sense of fashion could be what got her kicked to the curb from Donald Trump's inner circle, but that's not stopping her from keeping on. Plus, in true Guilfoyle style, this photo of her in a skimpy dress comes at a very interesting time — another one of her exes is currently in the news, making this attention grab feel more like an attempt to rub both Don Jr.'s and her ex-husband Gavin Newsom's noses in her perceived revenge.

