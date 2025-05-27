Kimberly Guilfoyle's Skimpy Outfit At Monaco Grand Prix Is Ultimate Middle Finger To Don Jr.
Not one for subtleties, U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle has been known for testing the boundaries of fashion — especially when it comes to a professional setting. While most likely still reeling from her messy split from Donald Trump Jr., Guilfoyle has been doing her best to appear happy and healthy in the aftermath. Of course, she's doing it in her own unique way, which means there's been several times Guilfoyle has worn some revenge dresses to seemingly get back at Don Jr. (or perhaps try to get him back). For a lavish Formula One racing event, the Monaco Grand Prix, Guilfoyle once again outdid herself with a wild outfit that pushed the limits.
Coming off the heels of the rather busty outfit Guilfoyle wore to Cannes Film Festival, she once again chose to draw attention to a particular part of her body. Of course, as someone who confuses charity events for sultry nightlife, Guilfoyle always seems to be ready for a bold, if not inappropriate, look. What she wore to the Monaco Grand Prix was no exception. Not only did her look not come together, it was way too insubstantial and appeared to be cheaply made, reinforcing the rumor that Guilfoyle was ultimately kicked to the curb by Donald Trump and his family due to her sense of fashion.
Kimberly Guilfoyle struggled to pull off a sophisticated look in Monaco
In an Instagram post by a Kimberly Guilfoyle appreciation account, Guilfoyle is seen wearing a three piece suit, but not in any traditional way. The white jacket and matching white skirt appear to be made of a flimsy, almost see-through fabric. The blazer is especially confounding, as it seems to have shoulder pads, but is being worn like a cape, and the thin textile doesn't allow it to drape very well. Her skirt is also a wrinkled nightmare, indicating that she either left her steamer at home or can't afford to purchase an outfit of higher quality. Then there's the cheesy floral bustier to tie it all together. While the concept of the outfit is cute, in practice it isn't quite cohesive.
While Donald Trump making Guilfoyle ambassador to Greece might have been his way of trying to get her out of his hair, it seems she's dead set on still clamoring for attention. Between Guilfoyle's plunging, painful-looking dress to her lacy Mar-A-Lago disaster, Guilfoyle is proving herself to be determined to keep all eyes on her. Hopefully she kept all the receipts for the SHEIN-inspired disaster she wore in Monaco, as she should get rid of this outfit and invest in something that doesn't wrinkle as easily. Or at the very least find something as tasteful as the Rolex watch the post boasts she's wearing.