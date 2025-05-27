Kimberly Guilfoyle's Skimpy Outfit At Monaco Grand Prix Is Ultimate Middle Finger To Don Jr.

Not one for subtleties, U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle has been known for testing the boundaries of fashion — especially when it comes to a professional setting. While most likely still reeling from her messy split from Donald Trump Jr., Guilfoyle has been doing her best to appear happy and healthy in the aftermath. Of course, she's doing it in her own unique way, which means there's been several times Guilfoyle has worn some revenge dresses to seemingly get back at Don Jr. (or perhaps try to get him back). For a lavish Formula One racing event, the Monaco Grand Prix, Guilfoyle once again outdid herself with a wild outfit that pushed the limits.

Coming off the heels of the rather busty outfit Guilfoyle wore to Cannes Film Festival, she once again chose to draw attention to a particular part of her body. Of course, as someone who confuses charity events for sultry nightlife, Guilfoyle always seems to be ready for a bold, if not inappropriate, look. What she wore to the Monaco Grand Prix was no exception. Not only did her look not come together, it was way too insubstantial and appeared to be cheaply made, reinforcing the rumor that Guilfoyle was ultimately kicked to the curb by Donald Trump and his family due to her sense of fashion.