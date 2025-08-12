Karoline Leavitt Has Legs For Days & Upstages One Of Melania Trump's White House Clones
Karoline Leavitt's killer legs have Trump fans drooling on her socials after she put them on full display in her latest post. On Friday, August 8, the press secretary joined President Donald Trump to witness the signing of a landmark peace agreement between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan seeking to bring an end to their decades-long conflict. Veering away from her usual frumpy looks, Leavitt wore a tweed top and skirt that showcased her gorgeous pins and inadvertently upstaged one of Melania Trump's White House clones. Turning to Instagram, she shared a snap with her fellow "West Wing girls," Donald's Deputy Communications Chief Margo Martin and his Deputy Assistant Meghan Bauer. Martin, who normally stuns in leggy looks, opted for a muted ensemble and was overshadowed by Leavitt's legs-for-days outfit.
In fact, most of the comments were focused on Leavitt. "BEST LOOKING PRESS SECRETARY EVER!" one user wrote, while another said of the comms aide: "Karoline — you have the nicest clothes.. and you are a brilliant speaker." In July, Leavitt also snapped a photo with Melania's famous lookalike to mark six months since becoming the youngest-ever White House press secretary. In the snap, she sported an all-white suit with a nude top underneath and her cross necklace to complete her ensemble. Standing next to her was Martin, who wore a cream bodycon dress that flattered her tan skin and hourglass figure, stealing Leavitt's thunder and sparking some harsh commentary. "Holy cow this job... all the lying is aging you fast. You look like [you're] 45 yrs old," one said of Leavitt.
Both Karoline Leavitt and Margo Martin dress according to Donald Trump's playbook
Karoline Leavitt has not shied away from flaunting her killer legs since joining the Trump administration as his new press secretary. In June, she gave fans an eyeful of her pins in a wannabe-Melania dress while posing for a snap inside the Oval Office. She also embraced her moniker, "MAGA Barbie," in her pink tweed number while making the rounds at the White House earlier that month. However, more often than not, Leavitt opts for frumpy outfits that add years to her look and fail to flatter her trim figure.
As for Margo Martin, the famous Melania Trump double dresses strictly according to Donald Trump's playbook. During an episode of "The Daily Beast" podcast, author Michael Wolff noted, "Every woman that I [saw working for Donald] has long hair worn down, skirts above the knee ... and high boots. And literally, every single one," he said. He also offered up a possible theory why that is. "One of the things [Donald] is doing is populating his world with women who he, I suppose, in another life or another stage of life, might have been involved with. I mean, they look like Melania, in fact. So they're a kind of sexual surrogacy in its own peculiar fashion."
Donald himself has spoken about Leavitt's appearance during a recent sit-down with Newsmax about having her on his team. "She's become a star," Donald gushed. "It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move... I don't think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She's been amazing." Classic Donald.