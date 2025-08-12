The royal family has been through a lot over the past few years, and a series of scandals and feuds haven't exactly helped. However, speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, Brittany Provance, editor-in-chief of Royal News Network, shared that the Sussexes in particular have catapulted the drama to a whole new level.

Okay, so a brief aside, drama isn't new to the royal family. Once upon a time, it wasn't uncommon for siblings to have one another jailed or worse. That said, in a modern context when coups aren't really all that common and the odds of being sent to the Tower of London for anything other than a royal engagement are slim, the last decade and a half has been pretty intense — and not just for the British royal family. As Provance told us, "It's been within the last ten to fifteen years that we've seen several monarchies come to the brink over the poor and often self-serving decisions of certain members of the family. The spares usually being the source of most of the strife." Oop.

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Sussex's impact on the firm, Provance began by pointing out that the couple had been given their titles with the expectation of community upliftment and serving the United Kingdom, so she found their decision to use that for commercial gain disappointing. "Their constant use of royal titles to generate interest for their various projects does undermine the foundations of the monarchy in several ways," she told us. Provance also criticized the couple's connection to the media, lamenting, "They have also been more than willing to share family secrets for money." As for times the couple has seemingly used their platform to uplift communities beyond the U.K. and their new home in California, Provance was unmoved, referring to them as "Strange cosplay royal tours."