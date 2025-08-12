Diamond Pro Tells Us Which Trump Woman Has The Cheapest Looking Ring

"You can't put a price on love," the clever marketers they say, and when it comes to the women of the Trump family, it's pretty safe to say none of them are sporting budget engagement rings. However, according to a diamond expert who spoke exclusively with Nicki Swift, some of the ladies' sparklers were a little less expenny than others.

The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried starts by emphasizing that all the rings are gorgeous in their own way. However, he adds that from the pictures he's seen, Ivanka Trump's engagement ring seems to have a smaller stone than those sported by her stepmother, sister, and sister-in-law. As such, he tells us, "It's likely the least expensive." Fried estimates that Donald Trump's eldest daughter's cushion-cut ring is around 5.5 carats and a natural diamond, and may have set Jared Kushner back around $150,000, though he cautions that without seeing the bauble IRL, it's tricky to know exact numbers.

As for Tiffany and Lara Trump, Fried believes they are tied for second place in the price stakes. "Lara's diamond looks to be 7 carats, likely valued at around $200,000, while Tiffany's diamond appears similar in size and price point," he says. Based on one picture of Lara and Tiffany at the latter's lavish baby shower, that certainly tracks: The bands are so similar they could almost pass for friendship rings. That said, it's a little tough to compare their rings with Ivanka's: Though hers appeared a touch smaller than Tiffany's on the younger sister's wedding day, Ivanka seems to regularly skip wearing hers (or other jewelry in general, for that matter) in family pics. Perhaps Kushner kept his missus's preference for keeping things simple in mind when purchasing her ring and figured they could splurge their massive net worth on other expensive things instead.