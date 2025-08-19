Kimberly Guilfoyle's Mismatched Inauguration Outfit Looked Ripped From Kamala Harris' Closet

The number of times we've seen Kimberly Guilfoyle in normal, event-appropriate clothes is extremely rare. She has a terrible habit of confusing fashion events for a nightclub and has donned the most tasteless outfits imaginable when campaigning for President Donald Trump. But lo and behold, Guilfoyle managed to defy expectations by dressing impeccably for Trump's inauguration following a string of fashion missteps and faux pas. The ex-fiancee of Donald Trump Jr. looked surprisingly elegant and polished in an all-white suit — a far cry from her usual mini-dresses and flashy ensembles. She finished the look with a silk blouse, classic heels, and a small handbag, adding a black velvet coat for drama and warmth. "America is BACK!" Guilfoyle captioned a photo of her inauguration outfit as she stood next to her son, Ronan Anthony Villency, outside the White House. She added, "Celebrating with true patriots as President Trump leads us into the next chapter of greatness."

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Here's what's interesting about her inauguration 'fit, though: while proper, Guilfoyle's tailored suit looked like it could have been pulled straight out of Kamala Harris' closet given the latter's well-documented penchant for power suits. In fact, five years ago, Harris wore a nearly identical ensemble — from the ribbon top down to the heels — during her victory speech as the first female African American to be elected vice president in 2020. Who would've guessed these two would ever have a twinning moment? Certainly not us. Anyway, Guilfoyle being Guilfoyle, she later traded her power suit for a busty blue floor-length dress at the Starlight Ball filled with MAGA patriots. She also showed some skin in a black floral gown at the Hispanic Inaugural Ball, where she shared the stage with Don Jr. Oh well. Guess she wanted to catch her ex's eye.