The Tragedy Of Denise Richards' Love Life Gets Sadder & Sadder

In the early days of the divorce proceedings, Denise Richards was granted a temporary restraining order after she accused Aaron Phypers of domestic violence. "Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back," she alleged in court documents (via People).

Richards contended Phypers became obsessed with hacking into her phone and laptop, using the content to threaten to hurt and even kill her. She accused him of giving her "at least three concussions." She included photos that showed her with a black eye as evidence. Richards was too afraid to ask for help. "Throughout our marriage, Aaron threatened to kill me and himself and the police," she contended. Phypers denied Richards' allegations. "She is creating a story to save her image reporting a conjured up story when I have all the real evidence," he told TMZ.

Even before Richards came out with the accusations, "RHOBH" fans were already suspicious of Phypers. "She deserves a far better man than him. I was genuinely concerned for her when I watched that scene on 'RHOBH' where he threatened to crush her hand," one Reddit user wrote, referring to an argument they had during the 2020 reunion. in which he told her: "Don't tell me what to say. I'm going to crush your f***ing hand" (via People).

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.