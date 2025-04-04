The Tragic Truth About Denise Richards' Life

The following contains mention of domestic violence.

Before Denise Richards underwent a transformation from a Midwest girl to a Hollywood star, she and her younger sister had a normal upbringing in Illinois, where they were raised by a coffee shop owner and a telephone engineer. "We were your typical all-American family. It was, you know, mom and dad, me and my sister. We were Catholic, we went to Church every Sunday. My mom made sure we were all eating dinner every night at 6 o'clock," Richards shared on "Knockin' Doors Down."

After she moved to California with her family during high school, Richards dipped her toes into the entertainment industry, and her life became less than ideal. Although she eventually became a breakout star in movies such as "Starship Troopers" and "Wild Things," Richards' personal life took a hit after she married actor Charlie Sheen.

Richards and Charlie's highly publicized and messy divorce, along with a custody battle over their two daughters, Sam Sheen and Lola Sheen, was a far cry from the family dynamic the "Blonde and Blonder" star came from. Along with her tumultuous split from the "Two and a Half Men" actor, Richards experienced many tragic moments in her life that fans may be surprised to learn.