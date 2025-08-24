Flo From Progressive Is Aging Like Fine Wine (& Her Filler-Free Face Is So Refreshing)
Stephanie Courtney has starred in Progressive commercials as Flo since 2008, and there's no denying that she's aging beautifully (and quite naturally, too). Courtney was around 38 when she took up the mantle as the kooky, yet lovable insurance saleswoman. Although she turned 55 years old in 2025, she doesn't look a day over 40. Yes, that's right! Even though Flo's transformation from Courtney requires heavy makeup (and a ton of hair teasing), the harsh beautification process hasn't impacted Courtney's natural beauty, as she's unlocked the key to aging without the need to resort to fillers. In a world where celebs often go overboard with fillers, Courtney's look is refreshing.
Unfortunately, although Courtney loves to chat about all of Flo's beauty secrets (and the ways in which people can replicate her unique '50s-inspired look), she hasn't exactly shared the secrets embedded within her anti-aging beauty routine. That said, anything is possible, so perhaps one day she'll feel like sharing her secrets with the public. In the meantime, Courtney has chosen to remain a humble (and slightly self-deprecating) beauty. While speaking with "CBS Sunday Morning," Courtney joked about her appearance. "No, not really. Normally I look like a sea hag," she said about whether she gets approached for selfies (via CBS News). "So, I get a double life." Yeah, somehow that's hard to believe.
Stephanie Courtney based Flo from Progressive on her mom
Stephanie Courtney, who doesn't look like Flo in real life, has revealed that it takes a pretty labor-intensive routine to bring the Progressive trademark to life. Speaking with People in 2009, Courtney shared some secrets about Flo's signature 'do. "They don't use any tricks or anything," Courtney revealed. "That's all [the stylist] teasing it and shaping it and spraying it. That's like one hour in her chair. And then the makeup is like another hour." As for her personal style? "I'm sort of East Coast so I like the off-white and the navy blues and the low-key preppy kind of thing." Okay, we can see the vision!
Either way, Courtney has her mother to thank for helping shape one of the most iconic characters in TV history. "They were looking for a friendly neighborhood waitress that you go into the diner and she knows you, and she knows your order," shared Courtney during a February 2025 "CBS Sunday Morning" interview about how she got her start with Progressive. "And I think because I really base so much of this on my mom ... my mom genuinely loved people. And she was so happy for you. If something happened that was great for you, ahh, she was thrilled for you." She continued, "So, I think that's why it was so natural to hook into that because she was so ... she was at a 10. She was at a 10 all the time anyway."