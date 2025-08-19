Karoline Leavitt Confuses Zelenskyy Meeting For The Club In Red-Hot Outfit (Look Away, Donald)
Quick! Somebody tell Karoline Leavitt this isn't cocktail hour. On Monday, the White House press secretary attended an Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine. Leavitt, who normally likes to hide her figure in frumpy outfits, decided to make a statement and wore a skintight outfit for the diplomatic discussion. However, instead of appearing professional, she appeared to mistake the Oval Office for a night out on the town with her red-hot ensemble.
Ahead of the sit-down, Leavitt took to her Instagram Story to snap a pic of her look before pulling up to the White House. While the dress itself was okay, her choice of footwear was questionable, as she went with flashy red bow heels instead of her usual black or nude pumps (seen below). She accessorized with a designer bag and her signature cross necklace. Once again, she ruined her outfit with one glaring mistake.
"Monday. Let's do this," the press secretary briefly captioned her snapshot. Meanwhile, we couldn't help wondering what Trump thought of her eye-catching ensemble, though we suspect he had no complaints. "She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun," Trump said of Leavitt during a viral Newsmax interview earlier this month. "She's a great person, actually. But she's — I don't think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She's been amazing," added the POTUS.
Leavitt tends to miss the mark with her outfits
Karoline Leavitt's latest fashion blunder came not long after she showed up in yet another questionable ensemble during a White House press briefing on August 12. On that occasion, she opted for a blue mini dress with short sleeves and a pleated skirt that gave viewers an eyeful of Leavitt's killer legs. However, the girlish number made Leavitt seem more like a schoolgirl than a press secretary, as seen in a photo shared by commentator Benny Johnson on X. "Aw. Karoline's first day of kindergarten," one user ridiculed. "Have a great day at school! Hope you actually learn something."
I swear we didn't plan on matching today pic.twitter.com/Z2O6NCoZTp
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 12, 2025
The following day, the so-called "MAGA Barbie" showed up at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., as President Donald Trump presented this year's Kennedy Center Honors awardees, looking decidedly underdressed for the occasion. Sitting next to Assistant to the President Sergio Gor, Leavitt stood out in a sea of formal suits and dresses in her white striped blouse paired with light blue trousers. The sunglasses perched on top of her head only added to the laidback vibe, and she completed the look with a nude leather bag. The casual ensemble felt like something she would wear to a doctor's office or a PTA meeting rather than a formal ceremony such as that press conference.
Still, though, nothing comes close to the fugly green blazer Leavitt wore to a press gaggle earlier this summer, which remains her most infamous fashion fail to date.