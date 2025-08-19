Karoline Leavitt Confuses Zelenskyy Meeting For The Club In Red-Hot Outfit (Look Away, Donald)

Quick! Somebody tell Karoline Leavitt this isn't cocktail hour. On Monday, the White House press secretary attended an Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine. Leavitt, who normally likes to hide her figure in frumpy outfits, decided to make a statement and wore a skintight outfit for the diplomatic discussion. However, instead of appearing professional, she appeared to mistake the Oval Office for a night out on the town with her red-hot ensemble.

Ahead of the sit-down, Leavitt took to her Instagram Story to snap a pic of her look before pulling up to the White House. While the dress itself was okay, her choice of footwear was questionable, as she went with flashy red bow heels instead of her usual black or nude pumps (seen below). She accessorized with a designer bag and her signature cross necklace. Once again, she ruined her outfit with one glaring mistake.

"Monday. Let's do this," the press secretary briefly captioned her snapshot. Meanwhile, we couldn't help wondering what Trump thought of her eye-catching ensemble, though we suspect he had no complaints. "She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun," Trump said of Leavitt during a viral Newsmax interview earlier this month. "She's a great person, actually. But she's — I don't think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She's been amazing," added the POTUS.