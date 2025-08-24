The Tragedy Of Kate Gosselin's Downfall From Fame Gets Sadder & Sadder
Kate Gosselin has returned to social media via TikTok, and the depressing reality of Gosselin's life today is much different from her peak. Kate, along with her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, and their eight children (twins and sextuplets), was once a TLC mainstay, starring on "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which aired from 2007 until 2009. The show documented the young couple's daily adventures raising eight young children while trying to juggle their other responsibilities. While the couple often griped at each other onscreen during high-stress situations, no one could have predicted that their relationship would dissolve into a nasty divorce that was plagued with accusations of stolen money and child abandonment.
Unfortunately, Kate and Jon's drama led to the cancellation of "Jon & Kate," though Kate bounced back momentarily with "Kate Plus 8." But even that show lasted only a few seasons — much to the delight of Jon, who didn't appear. "My goal for my children is for them to have a normal childhood, and gain back their much deserved privacy," he tweeted at the time (via The Hollywood Reporter). "This is not about money, this is about my children."
During her most lucrative earning years, Kate was reportedly making $250,000 per episode of their show. The family also enjoyed various freebies and perks while on TLC, which helped subsidize their expensive lifestyle. With her kids all grown up, and her divorce from Jon years in her rearview mirror, Kate's avenues for TV have become smaller, so she's a long way off from bringing in that same kind of money today. Unfortunately for the mother of eight, her downfall from fame continues to get even sadder.
Kate Gosselin has gone back to nursing amid continued tension with son, Colin
Before Kate Gosselin was a reality star, she was an RN, earning an average nursing wage. Now, she's gone back to the field that once sustained her. And while nursing is a noble and lucrative profession in some cases, she's not earning nearly as much money as she did when she was a fixture on TV. By the way, she confirmed that, despite the millions she earned during her time on TLC, Gosselin lost so much of her money in a surprising way. "I wish. I spent sooooooo much money on attorneys. That killed us! ... so sad!'" wrote Kate in the comment section of one of her TikTok videos (via the Daily Mail).
Kate also revealed that, along with her expensive attorney fees, which likely stemmed from her years-long court battle with her estranged ex, Jon Gosselin, her children's college tuition also took up much of her earnings. "'Honestly? Providing for 8 kids, college funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more and LAWYERS," she replied to a different commenter under her TikTok account. "Sickening but I was drug into court constantly and that costs A TON. Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved and I could have a retirement saved if it weren't for the lawyers."
Unfortunately, it appears that Kate is still estranged from her son, Colin Gosselin, who has accused her of forcing him into a behavioral facility as a child, confining him to the basement with zip ties, and keeping him from his siblings, according to Page Six — yet another tragic detail about the Gosselin kids.