The Tragedy Of Kate Gosselin's Downfall From Fame Gets Sadder & Sadder

Kate Gosselin has returned to social media via TikTok, and the depressing reality of Gosselin's life today is much different from her peak. Kate, along with her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, and their eight children (twins and sextuplets), was once a TLC mainstay, starring on "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which aired from 2007 until 2009. The show documented the young couple's daily adventures raising eight young children while trying to juggle their other responsibilities. While the couple often griped at each other onscreen during high-stress situations, no one could have predicted that their relationship would dissolve into a nasty divorce that was plagued with accusations of stolen money and child abandonment.

Unfortunately, Kate and Jon's drama led to the cancellation of "Jon & Kate," though Kate bounced back momentarily with "Kate Plus 8." But even that show lasted only a few seasons — much to the delight of Jon, who didn't appear. "My goal for my children is for them to have a normal childhood, and gain back their much deserved privacy," he tweeted at the time (via The Hollywood Reporter). "This is not about money, this is about my children."

During her most lucrative earning years, Kate was reportedly making $250,000 per episode of their show. The family also enjoyed various freebies and perks while on TLC, which helped subsidize their expensive lifestyle. With her kids all grown up, and her divorce from Jon years in her rearview mirror, Kate's avenues for TV have become smaller, so she's a long way off from bringing in that same kind of money today. Unfortunately for the mother of eight, her downfall from fame continues to get even sadder.