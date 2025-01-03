The Depressing Reality Of Kate Gosselin's Life Today

The Gosselins were never quite the Kardashians, but for a hot minute, they were reality TV royalty in their own right. Kate and Jon Gosselin — plus their twins, Mady and Cara, and sextuplets, Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah, and Joel — had viewers glued to "Jon and Kate Plus 8," watching in awe (and maybe a little horror) as they navigated life with eight kids. The world couldn't look away. But the cameras stopped rolling, the Gosselin kids grew up, Jon moved on, and Kate? She's still trying to catch up.

At her peak, Kate was TLC's golden child, even scoring a spinoff after her divorce from Jon. But despite the fame, she's not exactly looking back on it fondly. "If I could go back, I wouldn't spend so much time worrying about the messes and the obsessive compulsiveness and needing to be so in control," she told People. "I should have just rolled around on the floor some. I wouldn't have melted down as much." Unfortunately for Kate, time machines aren't a thing, and her time in the spotlight has since come to a close.

These days, Kate's life is a far cry from the red-carpet appearances and primetime interviews. Reality TV may have catapulted her to fame, but it also left her with fractured family relationships and a forced return to normal life. Here's a closer look at the not-so-glamorous reality of Kate Gosselin's life today.