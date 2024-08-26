Where Are All The Gosselin Kids From Jon & Kate Plus 8 Now?

It feels like ages since everyone was glued to their screens, watching Jon and Kate Gosselin navigate life with eight kids in tow on "Jon & Kate Plus 8." The chaos and cuteness made for reality TV gold, and even after the show turned into "Kate Plus 8" following Jon and Kate's messy divorce, viewers couldn't get enough. But once it all ended, the spotlight shifted to the endless drama between Jon and Kate, leaving fans wondering what happened to the eight kids who were once America's favorite oversized family. The good news? The Gosselin kids are thriving in their own ways.

But life hasn't been exactly kind to the family. Estrangement has split the Gosselins, with some of the kids choosing sides — Mady, Cara Nicole, Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel with Kate, and Hannah and Collin with Jon. The rift between Jon and Kate seems permanent, with Jon admitting he hasn't spoken to Kate since 2018 but holding out hope for a future reconciliation. "I don't really have a friendship with Kate," he told E! News. "I mean, I haven't talked to her since 2018. But I think things kind of work themselves out in the future."

As for the eight? They're doing pretty great, all things considered. Here's a quick lowdown of what each of them has been up to since their reality TV days.