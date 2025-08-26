Whatever Happened To Bryce Hall?

If at first you don't succeed, try, try, and try again appears to be the approach for Bryce Hall when it comes to business endeavors, and in particular, the lucrative world of celebrity beverages. In 2020, the TikToker and fellow Sway House cohort Josh Richards launched a low-calorie drink called Ani Energy. But within two years, the product appeared to have completely fizzled out.

Undeterred, however, Hall decided to make the move from apparently healthy beverages to ones more in keeping with his hard-partying reputation. Not that you'd know it at first glance. In 2023, the social media star put his name to Blackout, a vodka-based seltzer available in no fewer than four fruit variants (Mango, Lemon Lime, Strawberry Kiwi, and Dark Cherry). However, its packaging looked suspiciously like an energy drink.

"We're trying to target college kids," Hall explained of Blackout on "The George Janko Show" that same year. "You see a can that says 'Blackout' ... a frat boy sees it and they're like 'What? Let's try this colorful thing!'" As you'd expect, the brand was launched at a hedonistic party in San Diego. And with its website still in operation and the product being sold in stores, the attention-grabbing approach appears to have paid off.