Whatever Happened To Bryce Hall?
After taking the worlds of Vine, Musical.ly, and YouTube by storm, Maryland native Bryce Hall cemented his status as one of the most influential influencers when he was invited to join the content making powerhouse known as the Sway House. But his time in the Bel Air mansion often saw him go viral for all the wrong reasons.
Indeed, in the same year he joined the likes of Josh Richards, Noah Beck, and Jaden Hossler in the swanky house, Hall appeared to spend just as much time getting into legal troubles as creating videos. He was charged with violating Los Angeles' social distancing measures, having thrown a 21st birthday bash in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, Hall was arrested for marijuana possession in Texas' Lee County, and he got into a physical fight at a restaurant, which later prompted the co-owner to file a lawsuit. What's happened to the influencer since those troubled years? Here's what we know.
Bryce Hall started dabbling in beverages
If at first you don't succeed, try, try, and try again appears to be the approach for Bryce Hall when it comes to business endeavors, and in particular, the lucrative world of celebrity beverages. In 2020, the TikToker and fellow Sway House cohort Josh Richards launched a low-calorie drink called Ani Energy. But within two years, the product appeared to have completely fizzled out.
Undeterred, however, Hall decided to make the move from apparently healthy beverages to ones more in keeping with his hard-partying reputation. Not that you'd know it at first glance. In 2023, the social media star put his name to Blackout, a vodka-based seltzer available in no fewer than four fruit variants (Mango, Lemon Lime, Strawberry Kiwi, and Dark Cherry). However, its packaging looked suspiciously like an energy drink.
"We're trying to target college kids," Hall explained of Blackout on "The George Janko Show" that same year. "You see a can that says 'Blackout' ... a frat boy sees it and they're like 'What? Let's try this colorful thing!'" As you'd expect, the brand was launched at a hedonistic party in San Diego. And with its website still in operation and the product being sold in stores, the attention-grabbing approach appears to have paid off.
He was knocked out in his boxing debut
What is it with influencers wanting to live out their Rocky Balboa fantasies? Several years before Logan Paul joined the legendary Mike Tyson in the ring for a bout many considered to make a mockery of the boxing world, a whole host of other online stars, including a certain Bryce Hall, put their gloves on for an event dubbed Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms.
In 2021, Hall took on Austin McBroom in a match hailed as YouTubers vs. TikTokers at Miami Garden's Hard Rock Stadium. And both amateurs committed to the art of fighting talk, too. Hall tweeted, "I've taken so many L's recently, but the first W will be internet breaking" (via Just Jared Jr.). McBroom, meanwhile, claimed he'd knock out his opponent in the first round.
In the end, McBroom came the closest to putting his money where his mouth is, taking three rounds to defeat a bloodied and bruised Hall. Hall, however, believed he was competing against two men at the same time. "I felt like I could have kept going, but I mean, it's the ref's decision," he told Pap Galore (via Just Jared Jr.) about the technical knockout. "But that ref did not f***in' like me. I don't know what I did to that ref, but he did not like me one bit."
Bryce Hall confronted a home intruder
Bryce Hall found himself on the right side of the law for a change in 2021 when he helped apprehend an intruder at his West Hollywood residence. According to TMZ, the TikToker had called the police after returning home from a night out, and with the help of a friend, managed to keep the suspect there until help arrived.
"Look at this f***ing guy, it's the stalker ... and you walked into my house," Hall was heard shouting in a clip he uploaded to social media of the moment he discovered his unwanted company (via Daily Mail) . "Get the f*** out of my house! Did you really just walk into my house?" In another post, Hall asked the individual, who argued he'd been personally invited to the property by an unnamed woman, to show his ID "so you don't do this to other people."
"We Gucci," Hall captioned an image of the trespasser after cops placed him in handcuffs. And apparently this wasn't the first such incident, either. "All good only the 5th time this s***head has broken into the house," he wrote alongside another photo of the scene taken posted by influencer pal Rory Fitzpatrick. "Thank you [LAPD] for the quick response this time."
He was arrested for battery
TikToker Bryce Hall is known to have a shady side — one that sometimes surfaces in public places. Indeed, the former Sway House member once again added to his rap sheet in 2023 when he was arrested and charged with one count of trespassing and two counts of battery outside the Wynn Las Vegas hotspot, XS Nightclub.
Footage obtained by TMZ shows the influencer getting into a scuffle with a security guard, even throwing a punch to his head, before four other guards help to break things up. The case was then referred to the District Attorney's office, according to TMZ, but no further updates have been made public.
It was a bad night for Hall who, as a competitor in several different boxing fields, is no stranger to using his fists. Just moments before being thrown out of the venue, he was invited to the DJ booth where EDM superstar Calvin Harris was performing. It's not known exactly what the influencer did, however, to get kicked out.
He started changing his TikTok style in 2023
Bryce Hall first found fame as a teen posting dance routines on TikTok and lip-synching videos on Musical.ly. In time, the influencer became determined to showcase his other talents, namely his ability to make people laugh (and presumably for the right reasons).
In a 2023 interview with Forbes, Hall revealed the kind of content fans should expect from his various social media channels. "[Now] I've changed my whole TikTok content to straight comedy," he said. "Just reacting to s***, making fun of myself."
Hall's reinvention was applauded by Alec Celestin, the founder of the Nofhotos Group who'd been assisting the online sensation in his attempt to distance himself from his self-described "cringey" past. "It's been incredible to see his personal progression and maturity as of late," Celestin told Forbes. "It seems like he's happy in his own lane staying true to himself."
Bryce Hall won his bare knuckle boxing debut
Bryce Hall may have suffered a defeat in his first regular boxing match, but his debut in the bare-knuckle field proved to be a much more victorious affair. In fact, the TikToker managed to beat a man who'd turned professional.
Yes, in 2023, Hall took to the ring at Albuquerque's Tingley Coliseum to square up against undefeated fighter Gee Perez in BKFC 48. And in front of a packed crowd, which included fellow influencers Overflow, Evil Hero, and Kane Trujillo, the influencer was crowned the winner after just two rounds via a technical knockout.
Perhaps a little humbled by his previous sporting defeat at the hands of YouTuber Austin McBroom, Hall had been less confident during all the pre-match hype. But Hall, who'd controversially walked in to an Andrew Tate tribute, soon rediscovered his swagger in the wake of his win. "I just have to finalize this speech by saying 'I am a fighter, I am a boxer,'" he quipped, referencing a previous memeable statement he'd made (via Mirror). "I always claimed to be a f***ing fighter!"
Without naming names, Addison Rae called out Bryce Hall for cheating
Bryce Hall became part of a TikTok power couple in 2020 when he began dating Addison Rae, a fellow member of the content-making Sway House team who'd later reinvent herself as a Pitchfork-friendly pop star. But it wasn't meant to be, and within a year, the influencers had gone their separate ways.
While promoting her debut album years after their breakup, however, Rae — named one of the TikTok stars most people want to be friends with — appeared to confirm that their split hadn't been an amicable one. "I'm very guarded when it comes to relationships, because my first public relationship taught me a lot about myself," she told Rolling Stone without specifically naming any names, before adding that despite his protestations otherwise, she believed the man in question had been unfaithful while they were together.
Of course, it didn't take a genius to work out Rae was referring to Hall, particularly when she expanded on how her ex handled the split. "That was a s*** show," the "Headphones On" hitmaker declared. "He was very vocal about everything, and it was a mess." However, the singer also went on to say that they were both very young at the time. "I like to think there's a good part of him," she acknowledged.
He found love with another influencer
Several years after splitting with Addison Rae, Bryce Hall began stepping out with another influencer, this time Argentinian-born Mikaela Lafuente. The pair had first connected when the former slid in the latter's Instagram DMs before eventually getting together in the real world. And they soon made up for lost time, joining each other side by side for a series of red carpet events, including the 2024 People's Choice Awards and the premiere of Bob Marley biopic "One Love."
While guesting on the podcast "Raw Talk" in 2024, Lafuente couldn't stop gushing about her other half. "[Hall is] the sweetest human being ever," she remarked (via People). "He doesn't like showing it, and we both get lots of comments like, 'Oh, you shouldn't treat her like that,' because we joke a lot ... but he's actually really, really, really sweet."
Unsurprisingly, the couple make sure to continually document their romance for the world to see on their various social media platforms. "Happy wife, happy life," Hall quipped in the caption for one particular TikTok video in which the pair used the rock-paper-scissors method to determine their choice of takeout.
He got into a feud with Fousey
In 2024, a new online war started between TikToker Bryce Hall and Fousey, the controversial YouTuber renowned for pushing the boundaries of prank comedy. Fousey's ungentlemanly conduct toward Hall's girlfriend appeared to be the catalyst.
The drama began when footage emerged of Fousey making inappropriate comments toward Mikaela Lafuente. Unsurprisingly, the influencer, who'd previously feuded with Lil Huddy, didn't take too kindly to remarks such as "I will f*** your b***h too," and subsequently took to X to address the culprit directly.
"I'm a super calm and non-aggressive individual," Hall began his tweet before adding, "But the next time I see you [Fousey], I'm going to teach you why you shouldn't talk about me or my family again." Hall, who'd just won his bare-knuckle boxing debut against Gee Perez, then concluded his threat with a picture of his new enemy lying down on the ground captioned, "It'll be worse than this."
The influencer developed a beef with Billie Eilish
It seems fair to say Billie Eilish isn't a fan of how the traditional showbiz world appears determined to keep courting the very modern social media. While attending the People's Choice Awards in 2024, the "Bad Guy" singer could allegedly be seen mouthing to pop veteran Kylie Minogue, "There's so many TikTokers here. ... I don't need it" (via Yahoo). Unsurprisingly, on learning about this spot of shade throwing, fellow guest Bryce Hall decided to bite back.
"First off, Billie Eilish, I'm so sorry that I didn't acknowledge your greatness and bow down to you being another human being," the influencer remarked sarcastically in a TikTok clip before pretending to worship at the altar of the multi-Grammy winner. "And second, People's Choice invited us personally," Hall continued. "Everyone that attended People's Choice and was sitting at those tables, we were invited by People's Choice. So, hate on them." Hall finished his response by getting faux-tearful and declaring that although he was once a fan, Eilish's music was now permanently off his speakers.
Bryce Hall supported Donald Trump's second presidential campaign
Just like fellow influencers Jake Paul and FaZe Banks, Bryce Hall made it crystal clear who he'd be voting for in the 2024 presidential election. And unsurprisingly for one of the most high-profile bros around, it wasn't Kamala Harris.
The TikToker appeared on Charlie Kirk's ultra-conservative tour "Brainwashed" to declare his support as well as showed up at several of Donald Trump's campaign rallies, including one in Las Vegas where he was invited on to the stage. "We need Trump back really bad," Hall told the crowd. "Make America great again!" According to TMZ, the Republican candidate also mused to the influencer backstage, "Let's make a video together and I'll give you 20 million more followers."
And although that offer hasn't yet materialized, that hasn't stopped Hall from praising the 47th president. "Shout out to Donald Trump," Hall told Reuters at an inauguration party sponsored by TikTok. "Now he understands the power of Gen Z."
He accused Kimbo Slice Jr. of backing out of a fight
Bryce Hall's eventful fighting career took another twist in 2025 when a planned bare knuckle fight against Kimbo Slice Jr. was canceled with only a few weeks' notice. Never afraid to shoot his mouth off, the TikToker claimed his opponent had simply run scared.
Following the news of the match at BKFC's yearly KnuckleMania in Philadelphia being called off, Hall took to Instagram to express his disappointment and put forward his theory about Slice. "He ghosted everybody and the guy just doesn't exist anymore, I guess. I couldn't fight a nobody," he wrote (via Bloody Elbow), claiming the fighter had even ignored BKFC owner Dave Feldman. "Honestly, it's whatever. I'm just going to run with the narrative that Kimbo Slice Jr. is afraid of Bryce Hall. That's what you guys should comment across all his platforms."
Of course, Slice didn't take this lying down. In an Instagram Story of his own, he insisted he was looking forward to putting Hall in his place. "I was going to beat this dude up, I was going to break his ribs. I was going to take him into the deep ends of the fight and beat the s*** out of this kid. Don't believe what the internet is saying, I was going to break this dude up." However, the reason for the cancellation remains unknown.
He starred in a horror flick
While you might not have realized Bryce Hall starred in this movie, he did indeed make an appearance in the documentary "Jawline" as well as had an uncredited cameo in the teen movie "He's All That." Bryce Hall made his big film debut, however, in the 2025 social media horror "Skillhouse." It's fair to say that his role wasn't exactly much of a stretch.
Hall played Carter Swick, a popular online influencer trying to get his life back on track after his similarly famous sister fell victim to a murderous web-based game. But his trauma is compounded two years later when he and nine other vloggers are kidnapped and forced to compete in a battle to the death streamed for everyone in the world to see. Unsurprisingly, writer Josh Stolberg's credits includes the "Saw" franchise.
In an interview with Decider, Hall argued that "Skillhouse" had more to offer than blood, gore, and shock tactics. "I like the fact that there's a deeper meaning behind it, and I hope people understand that it's not worth it to get attention," he said. "It doesn't matter. What matters is how you get the attention. And some of the morally incorrect things aren't the best, coming from a guy that used to do it." Unfortunately, the reviews weren't of the glowing kind, with film critic Matt Donato of Bloody Disgusting slamming it as "just another forgettable wannabe desperate for likes and attention."
Bryce Hall got on the wrong side of 50 Cent
Shortly before influencer Bryce Hall's big screen debut "Skillhouse" was due to hit the streaming world, 50 Cent tried to scupper its release. The rapper even filed a lawsuit after arguing its studio, GenTV, had failed to financially compensate him for his brief turn as the host of an online survival show and that his name had been used without his consent to promote the horror.
Unfortunately for the hip-hop giant, a California federal court didn't rule in his favor — a verdict that left Hall practically jumping for joy. "I mean, I feel like I gave him his first 'L' ... [50's] been taking constant wins across social media and media for longer than I've been alive," the TikToker told Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea. However, Hall recalled how he'd initially been impressed by 50 Cent. "I filmed a few scenes with him. He was really cool on set," the Sway House graduate added. "He was producing, like he was really a part of it. And then, randomly, five days before, or two weeks before we go out into theaters, he tries this $5 million thing. I don't know." To add insult to injury, Hall uploaded a celebratory Instagram reel to the sounds of 50 Cent's "Many Men (Wish Death)."