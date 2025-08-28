He Was The Bachelor, But It Ruined His Life

"Accidentally chaotic." That's how Clayton Echard described the personality he first showcased on "The Bachelorette" before graduating to "The Bachelor" and then "Perfect Match." And the former tight end admits that he now regrets revealing this 'toxic trait' to the world.

"So I feel like I go on reality television with good intentions," Echard told People at Netflix Summer Break at the Santa Monica Pier in 2025. "I mean well, [but] the outcome just doesn't end up working in the way I want it to work. But I have the best intentions." The Missouri native also admits that he perhaps lacked the emotional maturity needed when he took center stage in season 26 of the hit dating show.

However, this doesn't mean that Echard necessarily wants to conform from now on. "I don't want to be normal," he went on to add. "I want to be abnormal in the best possible way, and I'm looking for someone that matches that energy that I can wake up next to every day. They look at me and they're like, 'Let's make s*** happen today.' That's the kind of mentality I want."