JD Vance Can't Stop Rubbing Salt In Elon Musk's Wounds After Trump Breakup
Following the explosive breakup between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, JD Vance made it clear where his allegiance lies. On the heels of the Tesla CEO's fiery posts about the president's leadership abilities, Vance took a subtle shot at Musk. "President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I'm proud to stand beside him," the vice president wrote on Musk's own platform X, formerly Twitter, on June 5, 2025. Considering the timing, it was obvious Vance was referring to Musk's remarks, but he deliberately snubbed the tech billionaire by not even mentioning him by name.
Days later, Musk showed he was feeling the breakup blues from Trump by offering a half-apology online, tweeting that a few of his tweets about POTUS "went too far." That was not the end of the feud, however, as Musk again went on the offensive. In late July 2025, Trump posted on Truth Social that Musk's companies were benefitting from subsidies his administration provided. "The 'subsidies' he's talking about simply do not exist," Musk shot back on X.
Weeks later, Vance spoke about how Musk's split from Trump was the wrong move. During an August 10 interview with "Gateway Pundit" on Rumble Media, the VP was asked about Trump's former best bud. "I really think it's a mistake for him to try to break from the president," Vance said about Musk, while also mentioning that returning to more liberal politics wasn't an option for the billionaire. Vance was open to the idea of reconciling with Musk, but also talked about how Musk took a misstep. "If you're patriotic, you're not trying to stick your knife in the back of the president," Vance added. However, that wasn't the only interview in which Vance addressed the Musk-Trump drama.
Does Elon Musk want to join Team Vance?
The topic of Elon Musk once again came up when JD Vance sat down for an interview on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" on August 20, 2025. Vance addressed the idea of Musk fracturing off to create his own "America Party," insisting that coming back to the right would be a much better move. "My advice to Elon would be to try to fix the Republican Party," the Veep said. Once again, Vance cautioned Musk to watch his step. "I do think that it would be a huge mistake for Elon to go forward with a third party," he said, while again adding that left-leaning voters would never accept the former Donald Trump adviser. It appeared that Musk agreed, and had hedged his bets while seemingly cutting ties with Trump. Earlier in the month, it was reported by the AF Post that amid the turmoil in their frayed relationship, Musk still gifted Trump $5 million to his super PAC.
More information pointed towards Musk being seemingly eager to realign himself with Team Trump. A day before Vance's Fox News interview, The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had second thoughts about launching his "America Party" to run against the Republicans. According to the publication, Musk didn't want to sour his relationship with Vance, who was the presumptive presidential candidate for the Republicans in the upcoming 2028 election.
At a glance, the reports appeared to indicate that Musk was ready to make amends with Trump and his constituents and forget launching his own party, but there was still remaining friction. Musk responded to the WSJ's report that he was returning to the Trump fold. "Nothing @WSJ says should ever be thought of as true," Musk snidely wrote on X following the article's publication.