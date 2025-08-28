JD Vance Can't Stop Rubbing Salt In Elon Musk's Wounds After Trump Breakup

Following the explosive breakup between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, JD Vance made it clear where his allegiance lies. On the heels of the Tesla CEO's fiery posts about the president's leadership abilities, Vance took a subtle shot at Musk. "President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I'm proud to stand beside him," the vice president wrote on Musk's own platform X, formerly Twitter, on June 5, 2025. Considering the timing, it was obvious Vance was referring to Musk's remarks, but he deliberately snubbed the tech billionaire by not even mentioning him by name.

Days later, Musk showed he was feeling the breakup blues from Trump by offering a half-apology online, tweeting that a few of his tweets about POTUS "went too far." That was not the end of the feud, however, as Musk again went on the offensive. In late July 2025, Trump posted on Truth Social that Musk's companies were benefitting from subsidies his administration provided. "The 'subsidies' he's talking about simply do not exist," Musk shot back on X.

Weeks later, Vance spoke about how Musk's split from Trump was the wrong move. During an August 10 interview with "Gateway Pundit" on Rumble Media, the VP was asked about Trump's former best bud. "I really think it's a mistake for him to try to break from the president," Vance said about Musk, while also mentioning that returning to more liberal politics wasn't an option for the billionaire. Vance was open to the idea of reconciling with Musk, but also talked about how Musk took a misstep. "If you're patriotic, you're not trying to stick your knife in the back of the president," Vance added. However, that wasn't the only interview in which Vance addressed the Musk-Trump drama.