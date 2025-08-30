Jeanine Pirro's Trashy Pantsuit Looked Like Splattered Paint (Help Her, Kamala)
When it comes to pantsuits, few can pull them off just as well as Kamala Harris (though Melania Trump has had a good few in the past!). Unfortunately for Judge Jeanine Pirro, one particular black and white iteration she wore didn't quite pan out as well as it could have. And while we'll give her props for spicing it up with an unexpected pattern, the pattern itself was kind of giving splattered paint.
In an Instagram video where she recounted a story about a man she was pursuing charges against for throwing a sandwich at a police officer, Pirro donned what seemed to be an Alexander McQueen white suit with black floral detailing. As noted in the brand's description, the flowers were painted chiaroscuro (for those who skipped their high school art class, just think "shadowy"), with the effect being smoky-looking decals across the set. It all sounds marvelous, but IRL, we didn't love it, and not just because the pattern looked like she hadn't skipped an art class.
For starters, it looked a little dated. Perhaps it was the skinny pants, or maybe it was the overall silhouette. Either way, it was giving more drab than fab. It also didn't help that, at least at the time the video was taken, Pirro's pants were also a tad creased. Now, life happens, and it's pretty obvious the U.S. Attorney has more important things to do than double check that her clothes are perfectly pressed at all times. That said, maybe that played a role in just how much we disliked the suit overall. (Jokes! That was all the silhouette. And the pattern. Okay, we disliked it, period.)
Jeanine Pirro has had some better style moments
The splattered suit mishap can be easily explained, though: Despite her lavish life, Jeannine Pirro refuses to splurge on designer clothes. She's a bargain hunter, but we'll certainly give credit where it's due. The Fox News alum has had plenty of better style moments in the past. As a bonus, some of those have been pantsuits, too.
For one, there was the boxy off-white blazer and palazzo pants suit she wore for an appearance on Lara Trump's Fox News show. The silhouette leaned significantly more current, and the fact that it was devoid of anything that might be mistaken for paint splatter didn't hurt, either. In another ensemble in the same color palette, she also looked fabulous in an asymmetrical knee-length dress when she shared a video update on a case to her Instagram. Veering away from white or off-white looks, Pirro also looked adorable in a light blue Oscar de la Renta dress with lilac detailing. "It is lavender, and it's like, a twirly dress," she beamed before giving a little spin for her Instagram followers. Of course, part of what made the dress look as cute as it did was the former judge's excitement about it. Case in point: In April 2025, she also shared another video to her Instagram of herself arriving to the set of "The Five," similarly twirling. "It is the Monday after Easter, and I have on my Easter dress," she gushed, before holding out the skirt dramatically.
As for the aforementioned disastrous Alexander McQueen suit, Pirro has actually worn it more than once. In fact, when she shared a pic to Instagram of herself posing with Pam Bondi in December 2024, she was wearing it then, too. However, on that occasion, she paired it with a Valentino belt. Honestly, we still don't like it.