Jeanine Pirro's Trashy Pantsuit Looked Like Splattered Paint (Help Her, Kamala)

When it comes to pantsuits, few can pull them off just as well as Kamala Harris (though Melania Trump has had a good few in the past!). Unfortunately for Judge Jeanine Pirro, one particular black and white iteration she wore didn't quite pan out as well as it could have. And while we'll give her props for spicing it up with an unexpected pattern, the pattern itself was kind of giving splattered paint.

In an Instagram video where she recounted a story about a man she was pursuing charges against for throwing a sandwich at a police officer, Pirro donned what seemed to be an Alexander McQueen white suit with black floral detailing. As noted in the brand's description, the flowers were painted chiaroscuro (for those who skipped their high school art class, just think "shadowy"), with the effect being smoky-looking decals across the set. It all sounds marvelous, but IRL, we didn't love it, and not just because the pattern looked like she hadn't skipped an art class.

For starters, it looked a little dated. Perhaps it was the skinny pants, or maybe it was the overall silhouette. Either way, it was giving more drab than fab. It also didn't help that, at least at the time the video was taken, Pirro's pants were also a tad creased. Now, life happens, and it's pretty obvious the U.S. Attorney has more important things to do than double check that her clothes are perfectly pressed at all times. That said, maybe that played a role in just how much we disliked the suit overall. (Jokes! That was all the silhouette. And the pattern. Okay, we disliked it, period.)