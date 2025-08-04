The Rare Times Melania Trump Pulled Off A Pantsuit Better Than Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris has always loved a pantsuit, but just as she's ditched them on the odd occasion, every now and then, another well-known woman in Washington, D.C., has been able to pull off a suit in her own way. Okay, so the amount of time Melania Trump actually spends in D.C. is debatable, but you get the idea.

As a former model, it's not exactly surprising that Trump can pull off a ton of styles, and though she's often pictured in dresses or skirts, she's been known to rock a suit on occasion, too. In fact, she made headlines in January 2025 when she donned a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo complete with a cummerbund but sans bowtie for her official portrait. Of course, some critics slammed Trump's portrait, saying it looked like AI. We won't deny that the newly minted FLOTUS looked a little unreal (we say that in the literal sense of the word), but there's no question that she looked stunning, too.