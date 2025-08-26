Brittany Mahomes' Apparent New Lip Filler Earns The First Fumble Of Football Season
Brittany Mahomes may have re-upped on her lip filler, and it could be the first fumble of the football season, which doesn't officially kick off until September. But it appears that Brittany, wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, has indulged in a little pre-season cosmetic work. On August 22, Brittany, who's admitted to getting various cosmetic procedures in the past, took to her Instagram stories to celebrate being back at The Chiefs' Arrowhead stadium for the pre-season. However, it was Brittany's lip filler transformation that made a lasting impression on her followers.
Brittany Mahomes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LmY9J5mlLp
— BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) August 23, 2025
Brittany has proudly flaunted her new Chiefs-approved red tank top and curly 'do as she teasingly posed with her sunglasses halfway down her face. However, the star of the look was Brittany's lips, which appear to have just gotten a fresh round of filler. Only thing is, it looks like the mother-of-three may have gone a little too overboard with her latest doctor's visit, because her pout is a bit disproportionate to her facial features. Of course, Brittany isn't the only NFL wife who's admitted to getting cosmetic procedures (and they won't be the last). So really, her new pout has put her in good company.
How fans feel about Brittany Mahomes' lip filler
Brittany Mahomes fans (and haters alike) have taken a special interest in her evolving pout over the years. Unfortunately, many of the people in her social media orbit have had negative things to say about her artificially enhanced lips. Even two years ago, before what appears to be Brittany's latest bout of filler, fans were complaining about the finished product. "Those beauties have their very own zip code," commented one fan on Reddit. "Absolutely awful. I've never seen them like that," wrote a second fan. Meanwhile, a third wrote: "They look so painful. I have no experience with filler, so when they get that large I wonder if you just lose feeling or do they become uncomfortable?"
Regardless of the online chit-chat, it seems like Brittany is more than content supporting her husband, Patrick Mahomes, at his games while tending to the needs of their three children, who often support their father at his games. In an Instagram slideshow highlighting her sweet relationship with her children, Brittany wrote: "Every year is different with my babies, I get so excited taking them to the first game and seeing how much more they understand and enjoy watching their dad play!" She continued, "This year is gonna be a good one."