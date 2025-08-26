Brittany Mahomes' Apparent New Lip Filler Earns The First Fumble Of Football Season

Brittany Mahomes may have re-upped on her lip filler, and it could be the first fumble of the football season, which doesn't officially kick off until September. But it appears that Brittany, wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, has indulged in a little pre-season cosmetic work. On August 22, Brittany, who's admitted to getting various cosmetic procedures in the past, took to her Instagram stories to celebrate being back at The Chiefs' Arrowhead stadium for the pre-season. However, it was Brittany's lip filler transformation that made a lasting impression on her followers.

Brittany has proudly flaunted her new Chiefs-approved red tank top and curly 'do as she teasingly posed with her sunglasses halfway down her face. However, the star of the look was Brittany's lips, which appear to have just gotten a fresh round of filler. Only thing is, it looks like the mother-of-three may have gone a little too overboard with her latest doctor's visit, because her pout is a bit disproportionate to her facial features. Of course, Brittany isn't the only NFL wife who's admitted to getting cosmetic procedures (and they won't be the last). So really, her new pout has put her in good company.