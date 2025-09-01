Jill Biden's Daughter May Have Confirmed The Kamala Harris Feud Rumors Are BS
Rumors of a rift between the Bidens and Kamala Harris have abounded since the 2024 Democratic National Convention, and things only ramped up after the election. However, with just one Instagram Story, Ashley Biden may finally have put the rumors to bed.
"What a different world we would be living in if she were president," wrote Ashley in an Instagram Story, one heart emoji in tow. The picture she'd posted had been of her and Harris holding hands on stage at the DNC, and the two certainly looked cozy. As many will remember, Ashley and Harris also had a sweet moment during the former's speech that same night, with Ashley saying she believed Harris had beaten Donald Trump as a VP candidate and would do the same as a presidential candidate, and a visibly emotional Harris touching her heart and mouthing the words, "Thank you" to her (via PBS News Hour).
Other than that, neither Harris nor Ashley has spoken about being close, nor have they posted any other pictures together. Maybe if they had, at least some of the rumors would have been proven wrong a whole lot earlier. After all, Ashley is known to be super close with both of her parents, so the odds are pretty good that if there was an icy feud between Harris and Jill Biden, or there was tension in the relationship between the presidential hopeful and Joe Biden, posting with or about her would be a major no-no. Then again, it's also possible there was drama, but it's all been handled, and now everyone is ready to move on. TBH, we're not banking on Ashley giving us a full rundown either way, but the express version is this: if there ever were any issues between the Bidens and Harris, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.
Joe Biden told The View that he stayed close with Kamala Harris
It's worth noting that Ashley Biden isn't the only member of the family to have alluded to staying friendly with Kamala Harris after the election. Quite the contrary, "The View" fans will likely remember that when Joe Biden appeared on the show in May 2025, the former president said that he had remained close with his former VP. "I talk to her frequently. We stay in touch," Joe said of Harris. He also said she'd asked for his opinion on something regarding her future, though he didn't go into detail as to what that was about.
Another thing worth mentioning is that in July, Hunter Biden also had a ton of nice words for Harris during an appearance on "At Our Table with Jaime Harrison." "I don't just like Vice President Harris. I love her. I think she's an incredible leader, and if she were elected, she would have made an incredible president," he said, adding that he was also impressed by her loyalty to his father. Hunter went on to gush about the personal relationship she had with the Biden family in general. "Her kindness, just on a human level, to my family, to myself, to me personally ... I'll be forever grateful for," he said.
As for Jill, who has long been believed to be the Biden whose relationship with Harris is the most icy, at least at the time of this writing, she hasn't shared her own gushy sentiments over her husband's former right hand. That said, if her daughter, husband, and stepson are all singing her praises, something tells us she and Harris are fine, too.