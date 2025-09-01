Jill Biden's Daughter May Have Confirmed The Kamala Harris Feud Rumors Are BS

Rumors of a rift between the Bidens and Kamala Harris have abounded since the 2024 Democratic National Convention, and things only ramped up after the election. However, with just one Instagram Story, Ashley Biden may finally have put the rumors to bed.

"What a different world we would be living in if she were president," wrote Ashley in an Instagram Story, one heart emoji in tow. The picture she'd posted had been of her and Harris holding hands on stage at the DNC, and the two certainly looked cozy. As many will remember, Ashley and Harris also had a sweet moment during the former's speech that same night, with Ashley saying she believed Harris had beaten Donald Trump as a VP candidate and would do the same as a presidential candidate, and a visibly emotional Harris touching her heart and mouthing the words, "Thank you" to her (via PBS News Hour).

Other than that, neither Harris nor Ashley has spoken about being close, nor have they posted any other pictures together. Maybe if they had, at least some of the rumors would have been proven wrong a whole lot earlier. After all, Ashley is known to be super close with both of her parents, so the odds are pretty good that if there was an icy feud between Harris and Jill Biden, or there was tension in the relationship between the presidential hopeful and Joe Biden, posting with or about her would be a major no-no. Then again, it's also possible there was drama, but it's all been handled, and now everyone is ready to move on. TBH, we're not banking on Ashley giving us a full rundown either way, but the express version is this: if there ever were any issues between the Bidens and Harris, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.