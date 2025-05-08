Joe Biden Accidentally Exposes The Truth About Jill & Kamala's Icy Feud
On May 8, 2025, former President Joe Biden sat down with the ladies of "The View" to gently discuss his time in office and his working relationship with Kamala Harris. Harris was his vice president, who then took over as the Democratic party's nominee in the 2024 presidential campaign after Biden chaotically dropped out of the race. Having to pick up the pieces of the Biden campaign created quite a few obstacles for Harris, who ultimately lost the election. One of the main issues was that it seemed Harris struggled to separate herself from the policies of the administration she was technically still working for. Co-host Sunny Hostin pointed this out to Biden, asking if he ever suggested that Harris leave "no daylight" between her promises and his mission. The former president's response revealed more than he bargained for, and pointed at the ongoing feud between his wife, Jill Biden, and Harris.
Former Pres. Biden pushes back on reports that he encouraged there be "no daylight" between him and former Vice Pres. Harris in her 2024 campaign: "She has to be her own person and she was." pic.twitter.com/ru9kp9R4Nn
— The View (@TheView) May 8, 2025
For his part, the former president pushed back, asserting that he "did not advise [Harris] to say that." He went on to sing her praises, claiming, "She was part of every success we had." However, he fumbled the landing when he went on to say, "We argued like hell, by the way." The show's co-hosts all politely laughed at this, but it was clear that the sentiment he and Harris fought made folks feel uncomfortable. In many ways, this response explained why Jill always seemed to be escalating the icy feud. Joe tried to smooth it over by exclaiming it was "good" that they bickered and "Anyway, we worked it out." The internet, however, doesn't seem to be falling for it.
Jill Biden keeps dragging Joe into her drama
After Joe Biden admitted that he and Kamala Harris would often bicker, some commenters on X, formerly Twitter, noticed how messy it was for him to admit such a thing. One user summed it up nicely by writing, "Someone pull him off stage. He's a joke." Another suggested that "Hav[ing] a bumbling Joe Biden with his handler on this show," was not a good look. However, his messy behavior points not just towards Jill Biden's growing list of enemies or her continued feud with Harris, but also how this is possibly impacting Joe.
It seems that Jill's fondness for feuding has roped Joe into some of her shadier battles, with even Donald Trump himself confirming one of the Bidens' biggest beefs. As much as Jill might enjoy twisting the knife in Harris every chance she gets, the blowback often hits both her and her husband. In fact, with Jill continuing to prioritize herself and her career now that they're out of the White House, many have found this idea unsavory. Not that reading the comments is ever a good idea, but perhaps Jill should heed at least some of what's being said. It might be time to take a break from the spotlight for a while. Or at the very least, Joe should leave the professional squabbling to his wife.