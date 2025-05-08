Joe Biden Accidentally Exposes The Truth About Jill & Kamala's Icy Feud

After Joe Biden admitted that he and Kamala Harris would often bicker, some commenters on X, formerly Twitter, noticed how messy it was for him to admit such a thing. One user summed it up nicely by writing, "Someone pull him off stage. He's a joke." Another suggested that "Hav[ing] a bumbling Joe Biden with his handler on this show," was not a good look. However, his messy behavior points not just towards Jill Biden's growing list of enemies or her continued feud with Harris, but also how this is possibly impacting Joe.

Advertisement

It seems that Jill's fondness for feuding has roped Joe into some of her shadier battles, with even Donald Trump himself confirming one of the Bidens' biggest beefs. As much as Jill might enjoy twisting the knife in Harris every chance she gets, the blowback often hits both her and her husband. In fact, with Jill continuing to prioritize herself and her career now that they're out of the White House, many have found this idea unsavory. Not that reading the comments is ever a good idea, but perhaps Jill should heed at least some of what's being said. It might be time to take a break from the spotlight for a while. Or at the very least, Joe should leave the professional squabbling to his wife.