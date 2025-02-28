Joe & Jill Biden's Biggest Feuds Seemingly Confirmed By The Person You'd Least Expect

Notorious ice queen Dr. Jill Biden has been busy keeping several of her ongoing grievances alive — and it seems some of her shady behavior is rubbing off on her husband, Joe Biden. Jill has been in an extended feud with previous Vice President Kamala Harris and doesn't seem to be relenting from it any time soon. However, as Jill nurtures this personal beef, it seems Joe is following suit, adding his own rivals to Jill's growing list of political grudges. Reportedly, Joe was heard complaining about two previous compatriots who he now blames for the stunning loss the Democratic party received during the 2024 election: Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama. But what's even more surprising is who, exactly, blabbed about Joe's growing grievances: none other than current President Donald Trump, of course.

In an interview with The Spectator World, Trump divulged that a rather "angry" Joe was skulking around the White House after the elections. When Trump asked Joe, "Who do you blame?" in regards to Harris' defeat, Trump recalled, "And [Joe] said, 'I blame Barack,'...'And I also blame [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi.'" Apparently, Joe didn't blame Harris for the lack of turnout in her favor, which means he most likely is not feuding with her. Although, that hasn't stopped Jill from icing out Harris every opportunity she gets.

What's interesting about Trump gossiping about Joe's frustration with Obama and Pelosi is that, until now, these sentiments had largely remained behind the scenes. But, there has been some evidence of a storm brewing between the Bidens and Obamas for quite some time.