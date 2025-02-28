Joe & Jill Biden's Biggest Feuds Seemingly Confirmed By The Person You'd Least Expect
Notorious ice queen Dr. Jill Biden has been busy keeping several of her ongoing grievances alive — and it seems some of her shady behavior is rubbing off on her husband, Joe Biden. Jill has been in an extended feud with previous Vice President Kamala Harris and doesn't seem to be relenting from it any time soon. However, as Jill nurtures this personal beef, it seems Joe is following suit, adding his own rivals to Jill's growing list of political grudges. Reportedly, Joe was heard complaining about two previous compatriots who he now blames for the stunning loss the Democratic party received during the 2024 election: Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama. But what's even more surprising is who, exactly, blabbed about Joe's growing grievances: none other than current President Donald Trump, of course.
In an interview with The Spectator World, Trump divulged that a rather "angry" Joe was skulking around the White House after the elections. When Trump asked Joe, "Who do you blame?" in regards to Harris' defeat, Trump recalled, "And [Joe] said, 'I blame Barack,'...'And I also blame [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi.'" Apparently, Joe didn't blame Harris for the lack of turnout in her favor, which means he most likely is not feuding with her. Although, that hasn't stopped Jill from icing out Harris every opportunity she gets.
What's interesting about Trump gossiping about Joe's frustration with Obama and Pelosi is that, until now, these sentiments had largely remained behind the scenes. But, there has been some evidence of a storm brewing between the Bidens and Obamas for quite some time.
The Bidens have had beef with the Obamas and Pelosi
In the chaos of Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race in July of 2024 due to ongoing concerns surrounding his health and mental acuity, some previous allies might have accidentally picked a fight with the Bidens. After Joe's disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, both Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi reportedly attempted to persuade him to drop out of the race. It was this moment that may have caused Dr. Jill Biden to add their names to her list of people to ice out — although there's a chance that Jill and Michelle Obama have had tension in their friendship before that point.
While it appeared that Barack stood by Joe's side for as long as he could, when the tides changed, cracks in the relationship between the Bidens and the Obamas began to surface. The relationship between Barack and Joe had possibly been strained for a while, and having Barack encourage Joe to step down as the Democratic party candidate might have been the final nail in their friendship. Plus, the feud may go both ways, as there's rumored beef between Michelle and the Biden family. It could be that Jill has met her ice queen match in Michelle, seeing as Michelle chose to skip several major events instead of being around the Bidens or Trumps. A true masterclass in preserving your own peace and coming out on top in a feud.