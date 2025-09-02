Sasha Obama's Sassy Behavior Is Worlds Away From Malia's Easy-Going Nature

Sisters, sisters — they can be so alike in some ways, and completely different in others, and according to Michelle Obama, her own daughters are no exception. In an episode of the podcast she co-hosts with her brother, the former FLOTUS shared how different her two girls were growing up, and revealed that to some extent, those differences in temperament (read: sassy vs easygoing) can even be seen today.

Speaking on "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," the "Becoming" author shared that from an early age, her firstborn had a penchant for finding out what people were interested in, then using that to connect with them. She joked, though, that Malia Obama had also learned to use that to her advantage. "She would tell me, 'I'm going out this weekend, but I'm gonna go in and give dad 15 minutes.' And she goes into the treaty room and, 'Tell me about Syria.' ... Barack would come out of the treaty room going, 'I just had an amazing conversation with Malia,'" Michelle laughed. Unfortunately, Sasha Obama wasn't quite as keen to butter up Barack first, with Michelle comparing her to a cat. "She's like, don't touch me. Don't pet me. I'm not pleasing you; you come to me," Michelle shared of her youngest child, adding that sometimes that backfired. "Barack's like, well, 'She's difficult,'" she recounted. Thankfully, Michelle picked up that they just had to meet the girls where they were at. She also shared that to this day, even though both Sasha and Malia have undergone transformations in some ways, "Temperamentally, they're still like that."

With both Sasha and Malia making it clear they aren't fans of celebrity life, we're not banking on either of them confirming or denying anything. That said, this isn't the first time Michelle has pointed to their wildly different personalities.