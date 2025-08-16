Malia Obama's Transformation From Child To 27 Years Old

Even with being part of the first family of the United States, Malia Ann was able to lead a relatively private and humble life. A big part of that privacy was thanks to her mom and dad. During an interview on "Today" with Jenna Bush Hager, Michelle Obama revealed that she and the former president made trade-offs with the press to ensure her children were not followed by cameras during her husband's presidency. "We tried to set up boundaries within their exposure, which is why you would rarely see the girls outside public events," she said. "There were a set of things where we told the press the girls are going to be here, this is the time. But don't go to their school."

Barack also credits his mother-in-law, Marian, and his wife for keeping Malia and Sasha grounded. On "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the former president shared, "Maybe one of my greatest successes, Michelle's greatest success, in those eight years was raising these great girls, who don't have an attitude and don't feel entitled." Marian helped with school drop-offs, pick-ups, and extracurricular activities. She also helped enforce the household rules their parents had established for the girls.

Still, there are plenty of benefits to being the daughter of the U.S. president, and Malia enjoyed all of them, including the chance to mingle with famous teen celebrities. During her time in the White House, she met everyone from the Jonas Brothers to Justin Bieber.