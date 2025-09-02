Miley Cyrus Gives A Subtle Middle Finger To Ex Liam Hemsworth As She Raves About New Relationship
Miley Cyrus had some choice words when describing her marriage to her ex, Liam Hemsworth. The former couple famously split in August 2019 — less than a year after getting married – but they had been together on and off for years prior. The "Flowers" artist was candid about her past relationship during a joint interview for The Cut with her mom, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, and sisters, Noah Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus.
It appears Miley has regrets about her marriage to Hemsworth, as she simultaneously threw shade at her ex-husband and her mother. "Mom's always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy 'cause they're hot," Miley told her sisters during the interview, which was published on September 2. "At least you get to look at somebody that's frigging hot!" Cyrus-Purcell replied with laughter. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker claimed that dating boyfriend Maxx Morando helped open her eyes to how toxic her past relationship was. "No, I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me," Miley said. According to Miley, finding a good partner like Morando was never prioritized by her family. "I had to find someone who treats me with respect and then Mom never really put that on the top three of her must-haves," she added. While she didn't explicitly bash Hemsworth, this inferred that "respect" was lacking during their time together.
In March 2023, details started to trickle out about Miley's romance with her drummer boyfriend. "Miley can be herself. They are supportive of each other's careers," a source told People at the time. The juxtaposition between Morando and Hemsworth was made clear. "Their relationship and marriage was toxic, and she was heartbroken," the insider said about Miley's divorce. Miley has been quite frank about the split in the past.
Miley Cyrus poked fun at her doomed marriage to Liam Hemsworth
Not long after she started dating Maxx Morando, Miley Cyrus made her feelings clear about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. While performing in Brazil, the "Plastic Hearts" artist invited fans to the stage for a marriage proposal. After they said "yes," Cyrus had a flippant response that was a jab at her ex. "Congratulations! Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine. Mine was a f***ing disaster," she said. To further pile on, Cyrus posted a video of the exchange to her X page for all to see.
Besides that scathing review of her marriage, Cyrus has discussed her relationship after unceremoniously splitting from Hemsworth. "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone ... I don't get off on drama or fighting," she said on "The Howard Stern Show" (via ABC News) in December 2020, just over a year after they split. Even though the pop star made references to "drama" and a "disaster" of a marriage, she stopped short of bashing her ex-husband. "And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will," she told Howard Stern.
That same month, Cyrus spoke about deciding to finally tie the knot with Hemsworth, revealing it was a reaction to losing their home in the Malibu wildfires. "In a way, [the fire] did what I couldn't do for myself," she said in a profile for Rolling Stone. "I think that's really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself," Cyrus added.