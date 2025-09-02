Miley Cyrus Gives A Subtle Middle Finger To Ex Liam Hemsworth As She Raves About New Relationship

Miley Cyrus had some choice words when describing her marriage to her ex, Liam Hemsworth. The former couple famously split in August 2019 — less than a year after getting married – but they had been together on and off for years prior. The "Flowers" artist was candid about her past relationship during a joint interview for The Cut with her mom, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, and sisters, Noah Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus.

It appears Miley has regrets about her marriage to Hemsworth, as she simultaneously threw shade at her ex-husband and her mother. "Mom's always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy 'cause they're hot," Miley told her sisters during the interview, which was published on September 2. "At least you get to look at somebody that's frigging hot!" Cyrus-Purcell replied with laughter. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker claimed that dating boyfriend Maxx Morando helped open her eyes to how toxic her past relationship was. "No, I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me," Miley said. According to Miley, finding a good partner like Morando was never prioritized by her family. "I had to find someone who treats me with respect and then Mom never really put that on the top three of her must-haves," she added. While she didn't explicitly bash Hemsworth, this inferred that "respect" was lacking during their time together.

In March 2023, details started to trickle out about Miley's romance with her drummer boyfriend. "Miley can be herself. They are supportive of each other's careers," a source told People at the time. The juxtaposition between Morando and Hemsworth was made clear. "Their relationship and marriage was toxic, and she was heartbroken," the insider said about Miley's divorce. Miley has been quite frank about the split in the past.