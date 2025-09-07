Shady Rumors About Pippa Middleton We Can No Longer Ignore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pippa Middleton became a household name thanks to her connection to Kate Middleton, AKA the future Queen of England. She may or may not have wanted the spotlight on herself, but she landed in — and under — it nonetheless. As such, she has had every aspect of her life scrutinized and questioned, even if she has tried to stay relatively private. In the process, shady details about Pippa have come to light, some of which suggest she is exactly where she sought to be.

But even if Pippa had worked hard to climb the social ladder, she still couldn't control the way it unfolded. "It is a bit startling to achieve global recognition before the age of 30 on account of your sister, your brother-in-law and your bottom," she wrote in her 2012 party-planning book, "Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends" (via Daily Mail). The now-infamous dress Pippa wore to Prince William and Kate's wedding made her an overnight sensation for the figure-hugging design that flattered her backside.

However, some have claimed she actually wanted the attention to be on her on her sister's special day. "Of course she had a false bottom," French etiquette expert Stephane Bern said in a 2014 TV interview (via E! News). "I repeat it: She had a false bottom. You take her away from that and she has normal buttocks." Whether she used pads or not is unclear, but what is clear is that there hasn't been a shortage of shady rumors about Pippa.