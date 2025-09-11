Tragic Details About Prince George's Life

Prince George's parents do what they can to shield him from his destiny. Being a future king is no simple task to ask of a child. It doesn't make it any easier that he's growing up in the digital world, where every word and action might end up splashed online for any and everyone to pick apart. Prince William and Kate Middleton have protected their eldest's childhood as best they could, but they couldn't shield George from experiencing tragic events.

From navigating the death of his beloved great-grandmother and his mother's health battle in the public sphere to being scrutinized for his treatment of his dog at just 3 years old, George has been learning hard lessons since birth. Besides, the weight of his status in itself is no easy burden to carry when still learning to tie his own shoelaces. From a young age, George learned to put on a mask in public, revealing his authentic personality only to those who know him behind closed doors.

It's been no walk in the park, but William and Kate did their part. William isn't afraid to break royal traditions to ensure George has as normal a childhood as possible, including an early refusal to move his family to Buckingham Palace when he becomes king. "I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don't want him growing up behind palace walls," he told GQ in 2017. He's done a phenomenal job, but the life of a young heir is bound to have unique challenges.